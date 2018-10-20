Saturday, October 20 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Fair 85º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Casino Resort Thinks Pink to Benefit Breast Cancer Resource Center

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 20, 2018 | 1:59 p.m.

Pink-colored treats, including pastries, desserts, treats and beverages, are on sale in outlets throughout Chumash Casino Resort to mark its Project Pink efforts to raise funds in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

A portion of the Project Pink proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

The special pink items are featured throughout the Chumash Casino Resort, including the Café, the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop, the Center Bar, the food court and Willows, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant.

“Last year, our food and beverage team took the initiative to find a creative way to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness month by producing pink food products for sale,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“I’ve seen what our team has put together this year, and I can confidently say that our Project Pink campaign is reaching a whole new level,” he said.

Willows offers a strawberry cake; the Café features a strawberry roulade; and the food court has crafted a pink-colored, soy-wrapped eel sushi roll.

Grains & Grounds is a Project Pink showcase selling raspberry cheesecakes, whoopee pies, pink caramel apples, strawberry lemon cakes, strawberry shortcake cupcakes, Mexican conchas, Rice Krispies spheres and towers, sorbet push-up pops, and a pink chocolate ballerina shoe filled with truffles.

“We’re excited to partner with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians on its Project Pink campaign,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

“Funds donated to the BCRC allow us to provide free support services and integrative wellness programs for women dealing with breast cancer, as well as educational field outreach programs to teach about the importance of breast health and early cancer detection amongst the traditionally underserved women in our community,” Kelly said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks, the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Chumash Casino Resor on Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez, is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.
 
— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 