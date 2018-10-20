Chumash Casino Resort Thinks Pink to Benefit Breast Cancer Resource Center

Pink-colored treats, including pastries, desserts, treats and beverages, are on sale in outlets throughout Chumash Casino Resort to mark its Project Pink efforts to raise funds in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

A portion of the Project Pink proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

The special pink items are featured throughout the Chumash Casino Resort, including the Café, the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop, the Center Bar, the food court and Willows, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant.

“Last year, our food and beverage team took the initiative to find a creative way to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness month by producing pink food products for sale,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“I’ve seen what our team has put together this year, and I can confidently say that our Project Pink campaign is reaching a whole new level,” he said.

Willows offers a strawberry cake; the Café features a strawberry roulade; and the food court has crafted a pink-colored, soy-wrapped eel sushi roll.

Grains & Grounds is a Project Pink showcase selling raspberry cheesecakes, whoopee pies, pink caramel apples, strawberry lemon cakes, strawberry shortcake cupcakes, Mexican conchas, Rice Krispies spheres and towers, sorbet push-up pops, and a pink chocolate ballerina shoe filled with truffles.

“We’re excited to partner with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians on its Project Pink campaign,” said Silvana Kelly, executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

“Funds donated to the BCRC allow us to provide free support services and integrative wellness programs for women dealing with breast cancer, as well as educational field outreach programs to teach about the importance of breast health and early cancer detection amongst the traditionally underserved women in our community,” Kelly said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks, the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Chumash Casino Resor on Hwy 246 in Santa Ynez, is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.



— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.