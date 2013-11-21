Chumash Casino’s Toys for Tots Concert to Feature Country Music’s Jamie O’Neal

The Jamie O’Neal and Friends Acoustic Christmas show, featuring the Australian-born country music artist with up-and-coming starlets Rachele Lynae and Cali Rodi, will raise funds for the Chumash Casino Resort’s 10th annual Toys for Tots benefit concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Samala Showroom.

Tickets for the show are $35, with all proceeds going to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

O’Neal, an Australian country singer and songwriter, became a household name with her single, “There Is No Arizona,” which set her path to multiple No. 1 hits and many career accolades, including four Grammy nominations. She started her own independent label, Momentum Label Group, in 2012, and its flagship artist is Lynae.

Lynae, a 25-year-old from Yuba City, has captured attention with her country party anthem “Party ‘Til the Cows Come Home.”

Rodi is a 17-year-old, up-and-coming country artist from Cave Creek, Ariz. She has co-written and recently recorded a song with X-Factor contestant Ryan Sims titled “Dodging Bullets.”

The performance will also feature an opening number by Buellton’s Chelsea Chaput, who won Chumash Casino Resort’s Rising Star singing competition in September.

Toys for Tots has raised funds and collected toys for families in need since 1947. Don’t miss an opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a night of country music.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.