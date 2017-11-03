Chumash Casino to Sparkle With Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel is bringing her Handmade Holiday Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Hitting the road this holiday season, along with special guests, her father Atz and two brothers Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher, Jewel will be performing a combination of holiday classics, holiday originals and top hits.

Jewel rose to prominence in 1995 with her debut pop album Pieces of You, that went on to become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, going 12 times platinum.

The album’s debut single “Who Will Save Your Soul” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album’s other notable tracks, including “You Were Meant for Me” and “Foolish Games,” both reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and were listed on Billboard's year-end singles chart in 1997 and 1998.



Jewel strayed from the pop genre in 2008 with the release of her country album Perfectly Clear. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and featured hit singles “Stronger Woman,” “I Do” and “’Til It Feels Like Cheating.”

Throughout her career, Jewel has also released two children’s albums — Lullaby in 2009 and The Merry Goes ‘Round in 2013.

She also released two Christmas albums. Her first, Joy: A Holiday Collection, was released in 1999, followed by Let It Snow: A Holiday Collection in 2013.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.