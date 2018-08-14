Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises Green for Three Nonprofits

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | August 14, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.
Golf carts await players at Chumash Charity Golf Classic.
Golf carts await players at Chumash Charity Golf Classic. (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ upcoming 14th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic will raise funds for three local nonprofits that are devoted to ensuring the health and well-being of those in need.

Proceeds from the two-day golf tournament, which will be held Aug. 22-23, will go to the American Cancer Society-West Region, Domestic Violence Solutions and Search Dog Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds also will fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology In Schools Program, which is aimed at fulfilling high-tech needs in Santa Barbara County classrooms.

“These are three nonprofits that are going above and beyond to help people in need,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Whether it’s saving lives during natural disasters, helping patients to fight cancer or working to break the cycle of domestic violence, these three nonprofits are making a difference, and we’re proud to donate funds to their respective causes through our Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” Kahn said.

The American Cancer Society’s West Region, which serves Santa Barbara County, is seeking funds to bolster its Road to Recovery program. The service gives patients free transportation to and from their life-saving treatments throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We are grateful on behalf of cancer patients that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has chosen to partner, and be part of the solution, by joining us in the fight against cancer,” said Pam Brady, senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society’s West Region.

Santa Barbara-based Domestic Violence Solutions’ mission is to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, and by challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

DVS has sought funds to enhance its community support groups throughout Santa Barbara County, as well as furthering its education outreach to prevent teen dating abuse.

“We are honored to be named as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Jan Campbell, executive director of DVS.

“Domestic Violence Solutions has worked together with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians over the years to support those in need of shelter from domestic violence,” Campbell said.

“Being a part of the tribe’s network of organizations working together for community health and wellness means a great deal to our board and staff,” she said.

Search Dog Foundation strengthens disaster response by recruiting and training rescue dogs to partner with firefighters or other first responders to find people buried alive in wreckage during the aftermath of disasters.

Based in Santa Paula, the organization deploys canine-and-human teams to disasters throughout the U.S. to perform lifesaving work, including in Montecito during the January mudslides.

“On behalf of everyone at the Search Dog Foundation, both canine and human, we thank the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians so much for being ‘Part of the Search,’” said Rhett Mauck, director of development for Search Dog Foundation.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1.3 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, and local schools and museums.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

For more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

