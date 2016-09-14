Chumash Charity Golf Classic Announces Beneficiaries for 12th Annual Tournament

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced the three beneficiaries of the 12th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic, to be held Sept. 22 at the Alisal River Course.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County and a Technology in Schools Program administered by the Chumash Foundation will join the list of nonprofits and programs benefited by the charity event.

“We selected Habitat for Humanity because they are serving a crucial need in our county which is housing,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Not only do they provide decent, low-cost homes to low-income families, they equip them with the tools and skills necessary to be successful, long-term homeowners.”

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is currently working on the “It All Starts At Home” campaign. The project includes three new affordable homes on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria.

Habitat also plans to repair five neighborhood homes through the “A Brush with Kindness” home-repair program, and provide a homeownership readiness curriculum to the new homeowners.

"I am very thankful for the Chumash Foundation's continued support of Habitat for Humanity's work to build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SSBC.

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County is working on the “K Street Three Condo Project” that will provide three condos; a two-bedroom, a three-bedroom and a four-bedroom with garage space.

As with all Habitat for Humanity projects, the condos will be built with the help of volunteers as well as the homeowners who must complete a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours.

“We have long been aware the foundation cares about affordable housing and we know they are aware of the need for such housing in our area,” said Dan McKenzie, executive director of Habitat for Humanity NSBC. “It is a great pleasure and an honor to partner with the Chumash Foundation.”

The Technology in Schools Program was developed by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and is geared to assist the technology needs of local schools.

The idea for this new grant program was born last year when four schools were named as the beneficiaries of the Chumash Charity Golf Classic. The funds were used to buy hardware, such as laptops and iPads, and upgrade infrastructure.

Now, with the development of this program, school administrators and faculty will be able to apply for technology grant dollars throughout the school year.

“The Chumash Foundation values the importance of supporting local students by providing access to learning and educational opportunities,” said Kahn. “Our Technology in Schools Program is another resource to support Santa Barbara County students’ educational success."

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, and Buellton Senior Center.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

Veronica V. Sandoval is foundation administrator for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.