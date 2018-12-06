Pixel Tracker

Chumash Charity Golf Classic Drives $40,000 to Domestic Violence Solutions

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | December 6, 2018 | 9:41 a.m.

As one of the beneficiaries of the 14th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic, Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara (DVS) has received its portion of the proceeds – a $40,000 donation – from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The two-day golf tournament, held in August, raised funds for three nonprofits, American Cancer Society-West Region, Domestic Violence Solutions and Search Dog Foundation.

The event also helped fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology in Schools Program, which is aimed at fulfilling high-tech needs in Santa Barbara County classrooms.

“For this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic, we chose to designate funds for three organizations that are dedicated to serving community members during their most crucial time of need,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Domestic Violence Solutions not only helps those in crisis, it provides valuable community outreach with the goal of preventing future incidents and breaking the cycle of abuse. We hope these funds help Domestic Violence Solutions have a positive impact on more people in our community,” he said.

Santa Barbara-based Domestic Violence Solutions’ mission is to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, and by challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

DVS has sought funds to enhance its community support groups throughout Santa Barbara County, as well as furthering its education outreach to prevent teen dating abuse.

“The generous gift from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation comes at a crucial time for Domestic Violence Solutions,” said Jan Campbell, DVS executive director.

“During the holiday season, we serve many more women, children and families, and this additional funding allows us to procure the needed supplies and comfort items that make our clients feel safe and secure,” Campbell said.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1.3 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, and local schools and museums.

“We are honored to be named as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” Campbell said this summer when first learning of DVS’s inclusion.

“Domestic Violence Solutions has worked together with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians over the years to support those in need of shelter from domestic violence. Being a part of the tribe’s network of organizations working together for community health and wellness means a great deal to our board and staff.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. For more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.
 
— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

