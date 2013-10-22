Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $105,000 for 3 Local Nonprofits

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation held another successful charity golf tournament this year, raising $105,000 to be distributed evenly among three well-deserving nonprofits — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, the Dream Foundation and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

The ninth annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic, which was held in August, included a one-day tournament at Alisal River Course, a live auction conducted by local celebrity Andrew Firestone, a silent auction and a raffle, with all of the proceeds going to the three nonprofits. On Tuesday, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation officially announced that the nonprofits receive $35,000 apiece from the proceeds.

“Over the years, this tournament has become successful because it raises crucial funds for nonprofits that have a great impact on the community,” Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said. “CASA, Dream Foundation and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation have all discovered new ways to make a difference in the lives of children and adults. We’re proud to be able to contribute to their causes.”

The goal of CASA is to prevent abused, neglected, and abandoned children from becoming lost in the foster-care system and working to find them safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. CASA works carefully to match a highly trained community volunteer with a foster child to ensure that the child's best interest is served. The work of CASA volunteers is crucial to preventing child abuse and ensuring that children live in safe, loving environments where they can thrive.

“To paint a picture of what the golf tournament's funding will do for us, $35,000 is enough to cover volunteer training for an entire year,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA. “That is more than enough to wipe out our current waiting list — all the children in Santa Barbara county waiting for a CASA volunteer right now. The Chumash Foundation has made such an incredible impact in our community by supporting the work of nonprofits, and we are honored to have been chosen as the recipient of this gift.”

The mission of the Dream Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families facing a life-threatening illness by fulfilling a heart's final wish. Founded in 1994, the Dream Foundation serves more than 2,500 dreams each year and relies on a network of volunteers, sponsors and individual donors.

"The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is an important local partner, and they have a long history of being generous supporters,” Dream Foundation President Thomas Rollerson said. “While the setting at River Course at the Alisal was a stunning location for the tournament, the real beauty lies in the lives that will change as a result. We were inspired by how many within the Chumash community and others came out to show their support."

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 that provides financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Its services benefit families of children diagnosed with any form of cancer before age 18 and until age 21. The objective of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to help maintain the financial and emotional health of the entire family unit during one of the most difficult experiences any family can go through.

“The financial support provided by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians enables our organization to provide quality emotional and financial support programs to families in need that have a child with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties,” said Lindsey Guerrero, executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. “Their help will truly make a positive impact in the lives of families we serve.”

Since its inaugural event in 2004, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $850,000 for local charities and nonprofits. Last year, the event raised $100,000 for the Westside Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Through its Ffundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.