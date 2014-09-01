Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150,000 for Four Nonprofits

The 10th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 to benefit four local nonprofits, pushing the total funds generated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians via its tournament over the years to $1 million.

The four nonprofits that will benefit from this year’s golf tournament fundraiser, receiving $37,500 apiece, are Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the Lompoc Family YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

“Every year, our goal is to raise funds for well-deserving nonprofits and have some fun in the process,” tribal chairman Vincent Armenta said. “This year, we had one of our best events, in terms of fundraising, and that allowed us to hit the $1 million mark. We’re proud of this tournament’s success because it has helped so many charities in our community over the past 10 years.”

Throughout the years, the Chumash Charity Golf Classic has benefited various nonprofits in Santa Barbara County. Here is a sample of the event’s past beneficiaries: People Helping People, Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara, Community Action Commission, Arts Outreach, United Boys & Girls Clubs, Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, Solvang Senior Center, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Santa Barbara Westside Boys & Girls Club, Buellton Senior Center, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Atterdag Village of Solvang, among others.

This year, the tournament was held at La Purisima Golf Course on July 30. Representatives from each of the benefiting nonprofits expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Knowing that we’re going to be receiving these funds helps us plan for next year, and know that we will be able to serve that many more children,” CASA Executive Director Kim Davis said.

“This money will help us pay for medical treatments and supplies, food, special infant formulas and caging materials,” said Julia Parker, executive director of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. “During the busy spring and summer months, thousands of animals are brought to SBWCN for care.”

“The funds raised and designated in this tournament will help provide financial assistance so that no individual or family are ever turned away from life-changing YMCA membership and program opportunities,” Lompoc Family YMCA branch manager Thomas Speidel said.

“We are very thankful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for providing us with significant funding this year,” said Monique Littlejohn, development director for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. “The funds will be used for expanding our infrastructure that will provide safety and security for our club’s kids.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.