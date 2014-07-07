Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Charity Golf Classic to Benefit Four Local Nonprofits

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | July 7, 2014 | 3:56 p.m.

To celebrate the 10th year of its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has selected four well-deserving nonprofits to benefit from its popular fundraising tournament, which will be held July 30 at La Purisima Golf Course.

The four beneficiaries will be Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the Lompoc Family YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud of its tradition of giving and the significant impact its foundation has had on nonprofits throughout the community. The tribe’s showcase fundraiser, the Chumash Charity Golf Classic, raised $105,000 last year.

“What once started simply as a fundraising idea has grown into an annual event that has poured $850,000 into local nonprofits that serve vital roles in Santa Barbara County,” tribal chairman Vincent Armenta said. “This year, the proceeds from our golf tournament will go to four nonprofits that do great work and touch different areas of our county.”

Here’s a look at the beneficiaries of this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic.

CASA of Santa Barbara County

The goal of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County is to prevent abused, neglected and abandoned children from becoming lost in the foster-care system and working to find them safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. CASA works carefully to match a highly trained community volunteer with a foster child to ensure that the child's best interest is served.

“It was very exciting when I got the phone call and learned we’d be a beneficiary of the golf tournament,” Executive Director Kim Davis said. “Knowing that we’re going to be receiving these funds helps us plan for next year, and know that we will be able to serve that many more children.”

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network exists to support the present and future health of wildlife species and communities by providing quality rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and release services to injured, sick, oiled, orphaned and displaced wildlife. SBWCN also educates the public about the needs of at-risk wildlife, the challenges faced by wildlife in the region, and effective ways to help ensure the health and survival of wild animals.

“This money will help us pay for medical treatments and supplies, food, special infant formulas, caging materials, and utilities,” Executive Director Julia Parker said. “During the busy spring and summer months, thousands of animals are brought to SBWCN for care. We are so grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.”

Lompoc Family YMCA

The Lompoc Family YMCA mission is to strengthen the community through a variety of programming and membership opportunities. The main goal and outcome is making sure that no individual/family/child is ever turned away from the YMCA for the inability to pay.

“The Lompoc Family YMCA appreciates all of the support over the years provided by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and is honored to be the designated recipient of the 2014 Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” branch manager Thomas Speidel said. “The funds raised and designated in this tournament to the Lompoc Family YMCA goes to help provide financial assistance so that no individual or family are ever turned away from life changing YMCA membership and program opportunities.”

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

The mission of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The club serves over 1,500 youth annually in the Santa Barbara area by providing kids a safe, affordable and professionally supervised place to go every day after school and throughout the entire summer.

“We are very thankful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for providing us with significant funding this year,” development director Monique Littlejohn said. “The funds will be used for expanding our infrastructure that will provide safety and security for our Club’s kids.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, click here.

— Hildy Medina represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

