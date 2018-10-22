Four Central Coast Tribes Host Supak’a, a Day of Chumash Culture

Four local Chumash tribes will co-host a day of traditional Chumash activities and educational opportunities for their communities and the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The free event celebrates Chumash culture, highlights the revitalization efforts of Chumash communities and the traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region, and honors those Chumash veterans who have served our country.

Involved in the gathering are Chumash tribes from the tri-counties: Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of San Luis Obispo County and Region.

“Supak’a gives our tribal communities the opportunity to briefly expose and provide a greater understanding about who we are culturally and a glimpse at what values we hold true,” the California Indian Advisory Council said.

“This event is also a testament to a common practice amongst Native communities — partnerships with neighboring entities to enhance the overall experience for all, a sharing of resources to create this phenomenal annual event, Supak’a,” the council said.

Demonstrations and activities include singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts and games. Attendees will have an opportunity to play traditional Chumash games, and buy native Chumash jewelry and other goods.

Also scheduled is a panel session focused on best practices for teaching Chumash curriculum in the classroom, and a second panel session to discuss the different tribes’ ongoing journey with language revitalization.

Parking is free. For more information, visit https://www.sbnature.org/supaka.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.







