Chumash Culture Day to Showcase California Native American Dancing, Singing

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 5, 2016 | 12:02 p.m.

The 10th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day, which is devoted to honoring and showcasing California-style Native American singing and dancing, will be held starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation, 100 Via Juana Lane, Santa Ynez.

Numerous booths featuring Native American arts and crafts will be on display, along with a food booth featuring traditional fare. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to celebrate 10 years of hosting Chumash Culture Day,” said Nakia Zavalla, cultural director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Not only is it a day for us to celebrate who we are as California Indians, we are able to share our culture with the local community.”

The day will open with a blessing followed by an honoring of elders. The afternoon will include California native dancing and singing from 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A traditional handgame tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for first-place ($1,000), second-place ($750) and third-place ($500) prizes.

Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Cultural Department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe's heritage, history and traditions.

For more information, visit www.santaynezchumash.org/culture.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
