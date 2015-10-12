Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Chumash Deliver 80 Chromebooks to Santa Ynez Elementary

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | October 12, 2015 | 12:03 p.m.

Two classrooms filled with tech-savvy students at College School District’s Santa Ynez Elementary were excited to receive a total of 80 Chromebooks that were donated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015.

The donation is a portion of the 11th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic’s proceeds, which will help satisfy the technology needs at four local schools — College School District in Santa Ynez, Los Olivos School District, Solvang School District and Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.

Consultants at Goleta-based tech firm Lanspeed, which was commissioned by the tribe to determine the technology needs of the four local schools, recommended that a shipment of the Google-branded laptops would provide the best impact for College School District.

The value of the donation totaled more than $28,000.

“All four of these schools had different needs, and we felt it was important to look at each school individually and give them the boost they needed, rather than giving all the schools the same gift,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We hope these laptops make a real difference for these students as they prepare for their state testing.”

Prior to Oct. 6, students would have to rely on antiquated mobile devices or schedule time in a computer lab in order to work on their assignments. Now, the two carts filled with Chromebooks will help fifth- through eighth-graders complete their work without having to leave their desk.

“We had little netbooks that we’ve used for the past eight years, but they were old. The screens were breaking, they froze often or they would take forever to load,” said Maurene Donner, principal at Santa Ynez Elementary. “So, having tools in the classroom that are new, updated and ready to work at faster speeds will make a huge difference.”

The Common Core Standards, which have been implemented to challenge students nationwide to think critically, encourages collaboration, and Donner said having access to these new tools will allow students to work together and prepare for their state testing in the spring.

“This way, they’ll all have their Google accounts and have access to Google Docs, which will help them collaborate on group projects with their classmates," Donner said. "In the Common Core Standards, there’s an emphasis on problem solving, so it’s important for them to have the tools they need to accomplish their tasks. These Chromebooks are a great gift and will make a real difference for these students.”

The Chumash Charity Golf Classic, which was held Aug. 13, 2015, at River Course at the Alisal, raised $120,000 to be shared among the four schools.

Gifts for the three remaining schools will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $19 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 