Chumash Donate $10,000 to Direct Relief for Philippines Typhoon Disaster

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | {udpated} | November 23, 2013 | 9:30 a.m.

In the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, a powerful storm that has killed more than 5,200 and displaced millions in the Philippines, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $10,000 to Direct Relief, a Goleta-based nonprofit organization that provides medical assistance to people around the world who have been affected by natural disasters.

The check was presented to Susan Fowler of Direct Relief on Friday night prior to the Macho Gwapita concert, which showcased Filipino entertainers Rico Puno and Ai-Ai delas Alas, in a packed Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.

“Our hearts go out to the people in the Philippines and the families abroad who have been affected by this devastating storm,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“We’re proud to support a local nonprofit that’s renowned for its global efforts to provide for those in need. We hope this grant helps Direct Relief International continue its mission to bring critical medical care to those in the Philippines.”

Direct Relief relies on contributions from individuals, pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment manufacturers to work with health-care professionals and organizations on the ground and provide them with the essential medical supplies and equipment they need to help people recover from a disaster.

“We were excited to hear about the donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation,” said Hannah Rael, a media relations associate with Direct Relief. “Ten thousand dollars can help a lot of people. The medicines and supplies we send out are a lot of basic supplies, so that money goes a long way.”

Direct Relief is sending 50 tons of medical supplies — the largest mass shipment in the organization’s 65-year history — to the Philippines. It’s enough to treat 250,000 people.

Typhoon Haiyan has been called one of the most powerful storms ever to make landfall, with winds reaching 190 mph. According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, more than 23,000 people were injured, 1,611 are still missing across islands devastated by the storm, and the death toll is currently 5,209.

Click here to make a donation to Direct Relief, where 100 percent of the donations designated for “Typhoon Haiyan Relief” will be used solely for relief and recovery efforts related to the typhoon.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here for more information about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

