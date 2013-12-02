Chumash Donate $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity’s Canon Perdido Affordable Homes Project

In an effort to support one organization’s quest to provide housing for low-income families, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County to help in the completion of its Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project.

The project, which broke ground on Dec. 12, 2012, will feature affordable low- and very-low-income units, including two one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units, all of which range in size from 750 to 1,200 square feet. It will provide homes for 12 families — 43 people, including 20 children — who were selected before construction began.

“Our tribe understands the importance of providing quality homes for people in our community, and it’s such a vital issue for low-income families,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re proud to support a project that will place families in safe, affordable homes.”

The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project is the largest of its kind for Habitat for Humanity SSBC. The donation by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will help the organization move closer to its fundraising goal and remain on schedule to complete the homes by June 2014.

“It’s a wonderful donation,” said Alexandra Hamill, development manager for Habitat for Humanity SSBC. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians definitely has a reputation for being generous in our community, and we’re excited to partner with them for the first time. This is the largest project our affiliate has had, so all the local support helps us complete these homes.”

Habitat for Humanity builds cost-effective homes through monetary donations and the use of volunteers who assist skilled professionals in painting, landscaping and other tasks on the project. They also work alongside the family members who will move into the homes once they’re completed.

“The adults from these families are working every single Saturday – since most of them work during the week – to complete their 250 hours of required ‘sweat equity,’” Hamill said. “It’s great because they’re actually doing the hard work. It’s not just being given to them. And it’s wonderful for them to see the volunteers from the community working on their homes. It also gives the volunteers a chance to meet the people who will live in the homes they’re working on.”

Habitat for Humanity SSBC has built seven new affordable homes since its inception in 2000. It has also repaired 11 homes through its “A Brush with Kindness” program and opened ReStore, a low-cost building materials outlet in Goleta.

Click here to make a donation or to sign up for project volunteer days, which are Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.