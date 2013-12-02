Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Donate $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity’s Canon Perdido Affordable Homes Project

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation | December 2, 2013 | 12:23 p.m.

In an effort to support one organization’s quest to provide housing for low-income families, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County to help in the completion of its Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project.

The project, which broke ground on Dec. 12, 2012, will feature affordable low- and very-low-income units, including two one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units, all of which range in size from 750 to 1,200 square feet. It will provide homes for 12 families — 43 people, including 20 children — who were selected before construction began.

“Our tribe understands the importance of providing quality homes for people in our community, and it’s such a vital issue for low-income families,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re proud to support a project that will place families in safe, affordable homes.”

The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project is the largest of its kind for Habitat for Humanity SSBC. The donation by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will help the organization move closer to its fundraising goal and remain on schedule to complete the homes by June 2014.

“It’s a wonderful donation,” said Alexandra Hamill, development manager for Habitat for Humanity SSBC. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians definitely has a reputation for being generous in our community, and we’re excited to partner with them for the first time. This is the largest project our affiliate has had, so all the local support helps us complete these homes.”

Habitat for Humanity builds cost-effective homes through monetary donations and the use of volunteers who assist skilled professionals in painting, landscaping and other tasks on the project. They also work alongside the family members who will move into the homes once they’re completed.

“The adults from these families are working every single Saturday – since most of them work during the week – to complete their 250 hours of required ‘sweat equity,’” Hamill said. “It’s great because they’re actually doing the hard work. It’s not just being given to them. And it’s wonderful for them to see the volunteers from the community working on their homes. It also gives the volunteers a chance to meet the people who will live in the homes they’re working on.”

Habitat for Humanity SSBC has built seven new affordable homes since its inception in 2000. It has also repaired 11 homes through its “A Brush with Kindness” program and opened ReStore, a low-cost building materials outlet in Goleta.

Click here to make a donation or to sign up for project volunteer days, which are Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 