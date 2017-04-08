Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Donate $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Funds from golf tourney will go toward construction of K Street Three Condo Project in Lompoc

Volunteers and future homeowners will help build Habitat condos. (Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | April 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check for $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County at the site of their next project in Lompoc. The funds were a portion of a total $126,000 raised at the 12th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic held in September.

“We selected Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County as one of our tournament’s beneficiaries because of their mission to resolve the low-income housing need in our county,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The K Street Three Condo Project will provide three condos; a two-bedroom, a three-bedroom, and a four-bedroom with garage space.

As with all Habitat for Humanity projects, the condos will be built with the help of volunteers as well as the homeowners who must complete a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours.

“We are honored to receive this generous donation from the Chumash Foundation,” said Mike Kennedy, executive director of Habitat for Humanity NSBC.

“We are still fundraising to finish the K Street Condo Project, and this donation has put the project back in the spotlight after being on hold for several years,” Kennedy said.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton Senior Center.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

For more on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
