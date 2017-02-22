Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Donates $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat now at work on on three new affordable-home projects in Carpinteria

John Martin, left, Habitat for Humanity; Veronica Sandoval and Teresa Sat, Chumash Foundation; and Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity. Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity
John Martin, left, Habitat for Humanity; Veronica Sandoval and Teresa Sat, Chumash Foundation; and Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity. Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | February 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check for $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at a recent board meeting. The funds were raised at the 12th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic in September.

“We selected Habitat for Humanity as a beneficiary because they serve a critical need in our county which is housing,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Not only do they provide low-cost homes to low-income families, they equip them with the tools and skills necessary to be successful, long-term homeowners,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is currently working on the It All Starts At Home campaign, a project that includes three new affordable homes on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria.

In addition, Habitat plans to repair five neighborhood homes through the A Brush with Kindness home-repair program and provide a Homeownership Readiness Curriculum to the new homeowners.

"I am very thankful for the Chumash Foundation's continued support of Habitat for Humanity's work to build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SSBC.

“They have been a wonderful partner in our work to build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter for local families," he said.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton Senior Center.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 