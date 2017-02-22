Chumash Donates $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat now at work on on three new affordable-home projects in Carpinteria

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check for $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at a recent board meeting. The funds were raised at the 12th annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic in September.

“We selected Habitat for Humanity as a beneficiary because they serve a critical need in our county which is housing,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Not only do they provide low-cost homes to low-income families, they equip them with the tools and skills necessary to be successful, long-term homeowners,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is currently working on the It All Starts At Home campaign, a project that includes three new affordable homes on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria.

In addition, Habitat plans to repair five neighborhood homes through the A Brush with Kindness home-repair program and provide a Homeownership Readiness Curriculum to the new homeowners.

"I am very thankful for the Chumash Foundation's continued support of Habitat for Humanity's work to build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SSBC.

“They have been a wonderful partner in our work to build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter for local families," he said.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $1 million for local charities and nonprofits.

Past beneficiaries include the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley and Buellton Senior Center.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.