Chumash Donation to Help Music Boosters Strike Up High School Band

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check in the amount of $7,500 to the Santa Ynez Valley Music Boosters at the high school's winter concert this month.

The funds will help support the Boosters' Instrument Replacement Project, which provides new and updated instruments for students at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Music Department.

“SYV Music Boosters is an integral part of our community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Not only does this program provide students access to music education, they participate in numerous performances throughout the valley.”

The SYV Music Boosters formed as a volunteer organization dedicated to promoting and providing financial support to the school's music department, which has grown from a student enrollment of 20 students 10 years ago to its current enrollment of more than 100 students.

The music program includes an award-winning concert band, marching band, vocal ensemble and choir.

"The Santa Ynez Music Boosters is grateful to the Chumash Foundation for their generous donation towards our instrument replacement project,” said Francisca Escobar, Music Booster’s president. “This grant allows us to update aging instruments and equipment that enhances the quality of music education in the valley.

"Music is an essential element of a balanced educational experience and provides sensory and intellectual skills that motivate and excite young minds, which is required for academic success."

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.