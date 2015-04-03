Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Environmental Office Hosting Community Earth Day Celebration

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | April 3, 2015 | 9:10 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Environmental Office will host its 2015 Chumash Earth Day at the Tribal Hall’s Elders Park on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Chumash Earth Day celebration is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will feature a host of educational exhibits, vendors and fun-filled outdoor activities, including a nature walk and cleanup, tree planting and a hands-on cordage workshop. Attendees will also have the chance to win great raffle prizes. Chumash Earth Day partner, Explore Ecology, will also feature an interactive art table and a raffle prize filled with arts and scrap material.

The Earth Day festivities’ partners also include the Native American Environmental Protection Coalition, the U.S. Forest Service with mascot Smokey Bear, and the Permaculture Network.

Elders Park is located at 100 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.

The SYCEO works with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ tribal government and community members to maximize efficient energy and water use, reduce waste and improve the natural and built environment.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is a self-governing tribal sovereign nation. The Santa Ynez Reservation is located in Santa Ynez. The reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government on Dec. 27, 1901.

— Hildy Medina is the public relations manager for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

