Chumash Foundation Awards $12,500 Matching Grant to Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park Project

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation | October 7, 2013 | 11:35 a.m.

Multiple fundraising efforts, the community’s generosity and significant checks from key individuals have helped the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park project fulfill its $12,500 matching grant agreement with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

The committee behind the effort to bring a multipurpose racing park to Lompoc was given the opportunity by the tribe’s foundation to have every dollar it raised during a specific time period matched up to $12,500.

Carl Creel, chairman of the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park Project Committee, informed the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation earlier this week that it had raised enough funds to qualify for the matching grant.

“Any time you can double your money with a matching grant, that’s tremendous,” Creel said. “It gives you an opportunity to double your efforts, and we deeply appreciate what the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has done for us and all the good they’ve done for the community.”

Creel attended an official check presentation at the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Hall recently, and he was joined by Lompoc Mayor John Linn, Lompoc City Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl, fellow project committee member Robert Dunlap and Jim Mosby, chairman of the Lompoc Valley Parks Recreation and Pool Foundation.

“We’re proud to support this project, and it’s gratifying to see the community come together to help raise money for a complex that will mean so much to the city of Lompoc,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Creel said the community has stepped up and donated at special fundraising events over the past year, including car shows, barbecues and swap meets.

“When you look at the current economy — with businesses struggling and people out of work — raising money has been difficult,” Creel said. “But we’ve put a lot of effort into it with our fundraising events. We’ve even had jars at local businesses to collect donations. We’ve come a long way in a small amount of time. We have the $1 million grant from the state, and we’ve had assistance from the Chumash, other great organizations and key individuals.”

The group is continuing to raise funds to help make the motorsports complex a reality. The Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park’s next big fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chevrolet in Lompoc, where guests will be treated to a barbecue and a showcase of the West Coast’s finest gassers, hot rods and custom vehicles. If you’re interested in donating, please contact Creel at 805.757.8047 or click here.

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

 

