Chumash Foundation Gives $5,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) has received a $5,000 grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation to support the operations of the Housing Trust Fund's new South Coast Workforce Homebuyer Program.

The Workforce Homebuyer Program provides low-cost down payment loans up to $100,000 to help first-time low-to-middle-income homebuyers purchase an entry-level home in the community where they work.

"Finding affordable housing is a challenge for many families in our community," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

"We are proud to support the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County and its efforts to provide lower and middle-income residents with the opportunity to have a place they can proudly call home."

Giving back to the community has been a tradition of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation makes grants to vital community organizations that make the community a better place for all residents and that expand opportunities for the least advantaged, protect the environment or enhance the lives of youth.

The grant award to the Housing Trust Fund will provide key operating support for the agency's new South Coast Workforce Homebuyer Program.

The Housing Trust Fund is a nonprofit financing agency whose mission is to expand affordable rental and homeownership housing opportunities throughout Santa Barbara County for working households and our most vulnerable populations.

HTF is governed by a volunteer board comprised of countywide community leaders with expertise in real estate and development, banking, law, business, local government, nonprofits and affordable housing. Current board members include:

Roger L. Horton, chairman; DeWayne Holmdahl, vice chairman; Rob Fredericks, treasurer; Kristen Miller, secretary; Michael Bennett, Sheryl Flores, Catharine Manset Morreale and Luis Villegas.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.