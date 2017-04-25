Chumash Foundation a Gateway to Better Technology in Schools

In an effort to upgrade computer equipment and resources in Santa Barbara County classrooms, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has launched the Technology in Schools Program through its charitable foundation. Applications are being accepted for the 2017-18 school year.

The program allows school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

With technology changing at a rapid pace and schools scrambling to keep their equipment relevant, finding additional resources to pay for upgrades has been difficult for local schools.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians hopes its new program will help bridge the gap for schools in need.

“The Chumash Foundation values the importance of supporting local students by providing access to learning and educational opportunities," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Our Technology in Schools program is another resource to support Santa Barbara County students’ educational success,” he said.

In 2015, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. The funding was used to buy hardware, including laptops and iPads, and funded a much-needed, part-time technology position.

Inspired by the success of those grants, the tribe’s leadership has created the Technology in Schools Program through its foundation to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County.

It’s proven that technology has a positive impact on the way our youth learn, said Veronica Sandoval, administrator for the Chumash Foundation. “Students tend to be more productive, are eager to learn, and stay engaged for longer periods of time with the help of technology in classrooms.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

For more information and to access the application, visit santaynezchumash.org/contributions.html or call 688-7997.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.