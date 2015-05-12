Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chumash Fund New County Firefighter, Paramedic Positions Near Santa Ynez Valley Reservation

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 12, 2015 | 4:55 p.m.

An amicable agreement was reached Tuesday between the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which volunteered to increase fire protection efforts near its Santa Ynez Valley reservation.

The board unanimously voted to renew a contract the Chumash already had with the County Fire Department, whereby the tribe funds a fourth firefighter/paramedic position at Fire Station 32 in Santa Ynez near its reservation along Highway 246.

Chumash officials offered to replace that 2002 agreement and to add a fourth firefighter/paramedic position at Fire Station 30 in Solvang as well as provide one-time funding of an aerial ladder truck costing up to $1.6 million.

Each position that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week adds three full-time employees, meaning the Chumash tribe will fund six jobs when the new post is effective April 1, 2016.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson said additional support would improve fire operations in Buellton, Santa Ynez and Solvang.

The fully equipped ladder would be especially helpful, he said, since the tribe has already begun work to expand the Chumash Casino Resort — plans that include a 12-story tower.

The tribe plans to add 215 hotel rooms, 584 parking spaces, gaming floor space and other improvements to ease overcrowding at the 190,000-square-foot complex. The project is expected to be completed in 2016.

The ladder truck will be stationed in Santa Ynez or Solvang once the contract becomes effective July 1.

The annual cost for the two positions is $1,162,000, Peterson said. Since the post in Solvang won’t be established until next year, staffing costs for the 2015-16 fiscal year were estimated at $726,250.

Supervisors said the commitment was even more notable because the State’s Indian Gaming Special Distribution Fund, which previously helped foot the tribe’s mitigation bill, was eliminated this fiscal year.

Three public speakers were in favor of the contract, commending the Chumash for its continued efforts.

“We really need the additional help,” Solvang City Councilwoman Joan Jamieson said.

New positions help the tribe as well as the community, Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said.

“It’s great to hear the positive voices come from the crowd,” Armenta said. “I think it’s important for us to have a government-to-government relationship.”

The tribe has a similar enhanced services contract with the County Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 