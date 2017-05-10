Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Hosts Veterans Memorial Monument

'The Gift' pays tribute to American Indians and Alaskan Natives who served their country

Bronze statue by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg is 12 feet tall.
Bronze statue by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg is 12 feet tall. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | May 10, 2017 | 10:44 a.m.

A replica of The Gift, a monument to honor the sacrifices and patriotism of American Indian and Alaskan Native veterans, is on display through May 30 at the Chumash Casino Resort, on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The monument will be the first national memorial in a national veterans’ cemetery to honor 200 years of patriotism by America’s original inhabitants. It will be the centerpiece in an extensive memorial site at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.

A 12-foot bronze sculpture, The Gift, by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg has been selected by the official American Indian Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Committee.

“We are pleased to host The Gift as they make their way through California on a state-wide tour,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“As a tribe, it is important for us to honor our veterans and recognize them for their service to our country,” Kahn said.

The AIAN Veterans Committee hopes the tour will also help the nonprofit raise the $3 million needed to complete construction of the entire installation on the sacred grounds of the Riverside National Cemetery.

“We want America to know that we too have a memorial that shows not just our pride — there is plenty of that — but a visible testimony where our people can mourn,” said Vietnam Veteran Bo Mazzetti, chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.

“Where others will actually see and feel the sacrifices Indian people have made and continue to make for love of this country,” said Mazzetti, who also is honorary chairman of the AIAN Veterans Committee.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 