Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chumash Casino Hotel, Hotel Corque Win AAA Four Diamond Awards

Chumash Resort takes honor for 14th year

Chumash Casino Resort pool deck.
Chumash Casino Resort pool deck. (Chumash Casino Resort)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | February 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The American Automobile Association has named the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque in Solvang as recipients of its annual AAA Four Diamond Award.

The honor recognizes the finest hotels throughout North America and the Caribbean in 2017. This is the 14th consecutive year the hotel at the Chumash Casino Resort has received the award, and the seventh straight year for Hotel Corque.

“Our tribe takes pride in providing a high level of hospitality at all of our properties,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“It’s an honor for our Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque to be consistently named to this elite list. It’s also reflection of the hard work and dedication our staff provides year after year,” he said.

Establishments at the Four Diamond level, just 6.1 percent of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels, are an exclusive group.

AAA said in a press release that Four Diamond-rated hotels “must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has 320 rooms, including 58 suites, a full-service spa and a 15,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck.

Hotel Corque, at 400 Alisal Road in Solvang, offers 122 rooms, including 17 suites, and some 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space for business or special events.

For 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property inspections, AAA said. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.

AAA’s rating system covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

This year, AAA awarded Four Diamond ratings to 1,676 hotels. Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque reports they are among only a handful of properties in the Santa Ynez Valley that are consistently on the annual list of award recipients.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang, and two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 