Chumash Casino Hotel, Hotel Corque Win AAA Four Diamond Awards

The American Automobile Association has named the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque in Solvang as recipients of its annual AAA Four Diamond Award.

The honor recognizes the finest hotels throughout North America and the Caribbean in 2017. This is the 14th consecutive year the hotel at the Chumash Casino Resort has received the award, and the seventh straight year for Hotel Corque.

“Our tribe takes pride in providing a high level of hospitality at all of our properties,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“It’s an honor for our Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque to be consistently named to this elite list. It’s also reflection of the hard work and dedication our staff provides year after year,” he said.

Establishments at the Four Diamond level, just 6.1 percent of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels, are an exclusive group.

AAA said in a press release that Four Diamond-rated hotels “must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has 320 rooms, including 58 suites, a full-service spa and a 15,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck.

Hotel Corque, at 400 Alisal Road in Solvang, offers 122 rooms, including 17 suites, and some 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space for business or special events.

For 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property inspections, AAA said. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.

AAA’s rating system covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

This year, AAA awarded Four Diamond ratings to 1,676 hotels. Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque reports they are among only a handful of properties in the Santa Ynez Valley that are consistently on the annual list of award recipients.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang, and two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.