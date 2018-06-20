Chumash iPad2 Donation Creates Mobile Computer Lab at Lompoc Elementary School

In an effort to expand technology access throughout the largest elementary school in the Lompoc Unified School District, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is donating 35 iPad2 devices that will serve as a mobile computer lab for Fillmore Elementary.

The school is currently implementing the newly adopted Common Core State Standards, which have prompted schools nationwide to update their technological resources. This allows faculty to have the opportunity to incorporate technology into everyday learning, and it increases the computer skills necessary for students who strive for success in a technologically advanced society.

“We know the funding challenges that local schools face, and when we were contacted by Fillmore Elementary and asked to assist with a small-scale donation that could provide such a large impact, we agreed,” Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has always placed a strong emphasis on education — whether for our own tribal community or the community at-large.”

Candice Grossi, a teacher at the Lompoc school, submitted the donation request to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, which responded by purchasing 35 iPad2 devices at a cost of more than $14,000 and delivering them to the school on Thursday morning.

Fillmore Elementary is a Title 1 school with an enrollment of nearly 700 students and limited technological resources. Its current computer lab is only available to classes once per week for 45 to 50 minutes. The creation of a mobile lab will open up an additional slot for every classroom, allowing the school to enhance learning, increase student involvement and implement effective teaching strategies.

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.