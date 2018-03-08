Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Leader Kahn Joins Rights Fund Board

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | March 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Kenneth Kahn Click to view larger
Kenneth Kahn

Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, has joined the board of directors for the Native American Rights Fund.

Native American Rights Fund (NARF) is the oldest and largest nonprofit law firm dedicated to asserting and defending the rights of Indian tribes, organizations and individuals nationwide.

Since 1970, NARF has successfully represented tribes in hundreds of major cases, and has achieved significant results in such critical areas as tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, natural resource protection and Indian education.

NARF is governed by a volunteer board of directors composed of 13 Native Americans from different tribes throughout the country with a variety of expertise in Indian matters. Kahn will be the lone California representative on the board.

“NARF has a long track record of supporting the rights of those throughout Indian country without asking for compensation,” Kahn said. “I’m proud to be a part of this great nonprofit as it works to promote Native American rights.”

Kahn, 40, has served as a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ leadership since 2003. He won a special election to become the tribal chairman in April 2016 and was re-elected to a two-year term in March.

During his seven terms of service, the tribe has expanded its Chumash Casino Resort; purchased 1,390 acres of Santa Ynez, ranch land called Camp 4; acquired two hotels and a restaurant in Solvang;  and launched its own wine label, Kitá Wines.

Kahn has been instrumental in the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indian’s efforts to have Camp 4 placed into federal trust.

“We are very pleased that Chairman Kahn has joined our board,” said John Echohawk, NARF’s executive director.

“We look forward to his leadership and guidance on the important legal work that the Native American Rights Fund does across Indian country.”

NARF is a nonprofit 501c(3) that focuses on applying existing laws and treaties to guarantee national and state governments live up to their legal obligations.

NARF’s staff of 16 attorneys handles more than 50 major cases at any given time, with most cases taking several years to resolve. NARF is based in Boulder, Colo., with branch offices in Washington, D.C., and Anchorage, Alaska.

Cases are accepted on the basis of their breadth and potential importance in setting precedents and establishing important principles of Indian law. To learn more, visit www.narf.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 