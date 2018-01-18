Chumash Resort Lauded for Success in Waste Reduction

The Chumash Casino Resort is one of 13 California organizations to receive the state’s highest environmental honor, the Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA).

The awards were given out in a ceremony Wednesday at the California Environmental Protection Agency in Sacramento.

The resort, which is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, was recognized in the category of Waste Reduction “for dramatically reducing its waste stream and lowering recycling costs even as casino visitation increased.”

Since 2006, with the use of innovative recycling programs, the total waste stream at the Chumash Casino Resort has gone from 7.2 million pounds per year to an estimated 2.3 million pounds in 2017.

During that same period, visitation at the resort rose from 2.8 million patrons to a projected 3.75 million.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gov. [Jerry] Brown's office, once again, for our efforts in waste reduction at the Chumash Casino Resort," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

"Our team members have excelled in upholding our tribe's environmental values while maintaining our goal to become a zero waste facility by 2019," Kahn said.

Established in 1993, GEELA is awarded to individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made notable, voluntary contributions to conserving California’s precious resources, protecting and enhancing the environment, building public-private partnerships and strengthening the state’s economy.

“This year’s GEELA recipients are demonstrating exceptional leadership in addressing some of our most significant environmental challenges,” said Matthew Rodriquez, California secretary for Environmental Protection.

“Whether it’s fighting climate change, conserving our water supplies or reducing waste, they inspire us with their creative and collaborative approaches," he said of the recipients.

"Their success expands our view of what is possible. Collectively, they are proving that a healthy environment is inextricably linked with a vibrant economy," Rodriguez said.

The finalists were chosen by a judges panel that included:

The Governor’s Office and the secretaries of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency; California Department of Food and Agriculture; California Environmental Protection Agency; California Government Operations Agency; California Health and Human Services Agency; California Labor and Workforce Development Agency; California Natural Resources Agency; and State Transportation Agency.

Other past environmental awards won by the Chumash Casino Resort include: the EPA Food Recovery Challenge – Sports and Entertainment Venues Award (2016), WasteWise Tribal Partner of the Year (2015), Food Recovery Challenge EPA Certificate of Achievement (2014), Southern California Gas Company Energy Smart Award (2012), EPA Wastewise Certification (2007-17).

For more information on the GEELA program and this year’s award recipients, visit calepa.ca.gov/awards/geela/.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.