Chumash Resort Presents Country Band Sawyer Brown

Sawyer Brown, one of the most entertaining bands in the country music genre, will bring its North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, May 25. Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Sawyer Brown last appeared at the Chumash Casino Resort in 2015, delighting the crowd with a full complement of their greatest hits.

To date, the group has released 23 studio albums, of which three have been certified gold in the United States for sales of 500,000 copies.

More than 50 of their singles have entered the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles – “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.”

Sawyer Brown also received a Horizon Award from the Country Music Association in 1985, as well as a Vocal Group of the Year award in 1997 from the Academy of Country Music, and five Vocal Band of the Year Awards from the TNN Music City News Country Awards.

After catching its big break on Ed McMahon’s Star Search, Sawyer Brown went on to capture the hearts of country music fans while lighting up the Billboard charts and earning top honors.

The group's members were originally part of country pop singer Don King's road band. When King stopped touring in 1981, the group decided to stay together, taking the name Sawyer Brown after Sawyer Brown Road, the street where they rehearsed.

The band eventually auditioned for the TV show Star Search in 1983 and ended up winning the $100,000 grand prize and record contract.

The group’s current lineup features Mark Miller (vocals), Jim Scholten (bass), Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (keyboards), Joe Smyth (drums) and Shayne Hill (lead guitar).



Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.



— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.