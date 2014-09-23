Chumash Select Development Team for Hotel, Casino Expansion Project

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced it has approved the final environmental evaluation for its hotel and casino expansion project and has awarded contracts to Tutor Perini Building Corp., Delawie and Summit Project Management.

“We are pleased with the high-caliber team we put together for our project,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Tutor Perini has established a strong reputation by executing large complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures. Delawie has developed a particular expertise in tribal Native American hotel resorts and casinos, and brings proven expertise to every project they undertake. Summit has successfully provided owner’s representative and project management services to Native American clients since 2000.”

The scope of the work for the project includes construction of a hotel tower that will add 215 more rooms and include a 20,000-square-foot pool deck, a parking garage, expansion of the existing gaming floor and additional food and beverage venues.

“We’re considered one of the largest builders of casino hospitality work in the country and we’ve been associated with some of the most iconic projects in the country,” said Dick Rizzo, vice president of business development of Tutor Perini’s Las Vegas office. “We’re particularly proud of the work we’ve done in the Native American arena.”

In addition to working on the construction of the Chumash Casino Resort, Tutor Perini has also worked on MGM Grand at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn.; Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.; and Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif.

“Delawie’s philosophy toward architectural design is that we strive to create an experience that aligns with the client’s visions while being conscious of the project’s style, priorities and budget,” said Frank Ternasky, principal at Delawie. “We build partnerships with our clients and the community through experience, creativity and experience.”

Delawie has worked with a number of other Native American tribes, including the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

“We are honored to be able to continue our 15-year working relationship with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said Steve Davis, partner at Summit.

The firm has also worked with the San Pasqual Band of Kumeyaay Indians, the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Jamul Indian Village, among others.

Construction is slated to begin in October with completion anticipated for 2016.

— Hildy Medina is the public relations manager for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.