Man Shot Dead By Security Officer at Chumash Casino Resort Had Been Banned from Property

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 23, 2018 | 6:15 p.m.

A man killed at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez refused to leave and scuffled with security staff before grabbing and deploying an investigator’s stun gun against him, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

The agency released a few more details about the shooting of Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara, who was killed after an altercation about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the facility.

“While the incident is still under investigation, sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division determined that Guido was known to Chumash Casino Resort security, as he had been permanently banned from the property in November of 2017,” sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Guido was trespassing on casino property when he was contacted by Chumash security investigators in the resort’s parking structure, Hoover added.

“When Guido was told to leave the premises, a scuffle ensued,” Hoover said. “During the struggle, Guido obtained the Chumash security investigator’s Taser and used it against him.”

The Chumash security investigator, whose name was not released, shot Guido three times, causing fatal injuries, Hoover said.

“It is still an ongoing investigation,” Hoover said. “We are not releasing his name at this time.”

 An autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed that Guido died as a result of gunshot wounds, Hoover said.

“An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results,” she added. 

Once deputies have completed the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Hoover.

This is standard practice following shootings involving law enforcement officers. It's also common for some complex cases to be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review. 

It’s not known whether the security investigator has prior law enforcement experience. 

Chumash representatives declined to comment, including to say how many security employees carry firearms or whether they work for the Chumash or a firm contracted to provide services.

