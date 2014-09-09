Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Chumash to Host Coastal Cleanup Day Event at El Capitan State Beach

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office | September 9, 2014 | 10:10 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office is hosting a beach cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20 at El Capitan State Beach.

This public event is part of a Coastal Cleanup Day, a statewide effort to keep oceans and beaches free of debris that can harm habitat, wildlife and visitors.

El Capitan State Beach is located along the Gaviota Coast, 25 miles west of Santa Barbara. While the event is open to the public, RSVPs are encouraged. Cleanup supplies will be provided, but the SYCEO urges participants to bring reusable gloves and buckets in order to reduce the amount of waste generated from the event.

There is limited free parking at El Capitan for those participating in the cleanup.

For more information about El Capitan State Beach Cleanup and to RSVP, please contact Julie Colbert at the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office at 805.691.1329 or [email protected].

To learn about other Coastal Cleanup Day events in Santa Barbara County, click here.

The SYCEO was established as a department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to responsibly manage natural resources for sustained social, cultural, spiritual, and economic prosperity. The SYCEO administers several programs in the areas of waste, water, energy and more.

To learn more about the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office and programs, click here.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office.

