Chumash Tribal Members Meet Deputies Assigned to New Sheriff’s Substation

Four Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assigned to work at the new sheriff’s Chumash Reservation substation were introduced Tuesday night at the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ General Council meeting.

Sheriff Bill Brown gave the Business Committee and tribal members brief backgrounds on each of the deputies assigned to patrol the reservation and surrounding area.

“I am grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for negotiating a contract with the Sheriff’s Office and the county that will result in better protection for tribal members and Santa Ynez Valley residents alike,” he said.

Per an agreement between the Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians that went into effect on Jan. 1, four full-time deputies are contracted to provide law enforcement services on the reservation and surrounding Santa Ynez Valley for up to 20 years. The deputies work out of an office located in the Tribal Administration Building. In addition to the deputy positions, the contract also covers the annual cost to operate a vehicle and a one-time purchase of a sheriff’s vehicle.

At the Tribal Council meeting, members expressed their appreciation at having around-the-clock law enforcement presence on the Reservation.

“What this type of partnership shows is that the tribe is open and willing to work with the county in a positive and constructive manner," Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta said. 'We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the Sheriff’s Office.”

The deputies who are assigned to the Chumash Reservation substation are deputies Alexander-Fuller, Vanwagoner, Kurowski and Bruening.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.