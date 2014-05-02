Chumash Unveil Renovated Tennis Courts at Los Olivos Elementary

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians held a reception at Los Olivos Elementary School on Wednesday to unveil the campus’ newly renovated, multi-use tennis court facility — a $120,000 project donated through a partnership between the tribe and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation.

The school’s asphalt tennis courts, which were donated by SYV Youth Recreation in the 1970s, had become worn and cracked over the decades, forcing school officials to deem the surface both unusable and unsafe.

Now, with the expertise of Sport Court of Southern California, Los Olivos Elementary School has a professional-grade surface, new netting and four top-of-the-line basketball hoops in one state-of-the-art facility that both students and community members can enjoy.

“The tribe has donated over $18 million throughout the years to our local community, and it’s projects like this that we take great pleasure in doing,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The reception featured speeches by Chairman Armenta, Los Olivos Elementary School Principal Bridget Baublits and SYV Youth Recreation President Frank Kelsey. Guests were also treated to a tennis exhibition by Santa Ynez High’s No. 1 doubles team of siblings Kyle and Colin Schoen, along with teammate and singles player Trinity Baublits. The three seniors were the first to play on the high-quality courts.

“We’ve done this a couple of times with the Chumash, and it’s been a win-win situation every time,” Kelsey said. “We can get a lot more done with twice as much money, and now (Los Olivos) has a first-class facility. It’s the Ferrari of tennis courts.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.