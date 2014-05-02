Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Unveil Renovated Tennis Courts at Los Olivos Elementary

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | May 2, 2014 | 8:55 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians held a reception at Los Olivos Elementary School on Wednesday to unveil the campus’ newly renovated, multi-use tennis court facility — a $120,000 project donated through a partnership between the tribe and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation.

The school’s asphalt tennis courts, which were donated by SYV Youth Recreation in the 1970s, had become worn and cracked over the decades, forcing school officials to deem the surface both unusable and unsafe.

Now, with the expertise of Sport Court of Southern California, Los Olivos Elementary School has a professional-grade surface, new netting and four top-of-the-line basketball hoops in one state-of-the-art facility that both students and community members can enjoy.

“The tribe has donated over $18 million throughout the years to our local community, and it’s projects like this that we take great pleasure in doing,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The reception featured speeches by Chairman Armenta, Los Olivos Elementary School Principal Bridget Baublits and SYV Youth Recreation President Frank Kelsey. Guests were also treated to a tennis exhibition by Santa Ynez High’s No. 1 doubles team of siblings Kyle and Colin Schoen, along with teammate and singles player Trinity Baublits. The three seniors were the first to play on the high-quality courts.

“We’ve done this a couple of times with the Chumash, and it’s been a win-win situation every time,” Kelsey said. “We can get a lot more done with twice as much money, and now (Los Olivos) has a first-class facility. It’s the Ferrari of tennis courts.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 