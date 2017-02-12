Chumash Youth Wrap Gifts, Give Proceeds to C.A.R.E.4Paws

Young student-leaders, in partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, contributed $532 to C.A.R.E.4Paws at the Chumash Learning Center last month.

The students secured $266 through a gift-wrapping station they hosted at a Native American art bazaar organized by local Chumash artist, Alvina “Pita” Macias. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched the funds raised dollar for dollar.

The students were inspired to raise funds for the organization after participating in two workshops hosted by C.A.R.E.4Paws.

During the workshops students learned about compassion for animals and the importance of caring for pets. They also spent time in the mobile veterinary clinic listening to dog vital signs.

"We're very excited about our partnership with the Chumash Learning Center and so proud of the children participating in Paws Up for Pets," said Isabelle Gullo-Abitia, C.A.R.E.4Paws' executive director and cofounder.

"The goal with this project is to inspire more empathy in our community and empower local youth to speak up against abuse and discrimination..

"An important first step is learning to treat animals with kindness and respect, and this is a message that the children from the Chumash Learning Center have truly taken to heart," she said.

C.A.R.E.4Paws works to reduce pet overpopulation, prevent animals from ending up in shelters and improve quality of life for pets and their families. It offers services for pet owners in need, including free spays/neuters, intervention programs and bilingual community outreach.

“C.A.R.E.4Paws improves the quality of life for animals in our community, while building a stronger sense of accountability and compassion among our human family,” said Dr. Niki Sandoval, education director of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“C.A.R.E.4Paws has been an active partner, contributing educational resources and hands-on learning opportunities to our youth and adults,” she said.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.