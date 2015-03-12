Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Environmental Office Spearheading Recycling Effort at Solvang Century Ride

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | March 12, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Environmental Office (SYCEO) is hosting its second annual Zero Waste event at Solvang’s Century, Metric & Half-Century festivities this Saturday.

The SYCEO in partnership with Waste Management are expected to divert an estimated three tons of recyclable materials.

It’s estimated that 550 tons of waste go to Santa Barbara County’s landfill every day. The goal of the Chumash Zero Waste Program, which began operating in 2009, is to ultimately divert all waste from our local landfill.

“I believe it’s important to bring a sustainability aspect to all events,” said Julio Carrillo, environmental technician and SYCEO Zero Waste organizer. “If we didn’t have recycling at this event, 100 percent of all the waste generated would end up in the landfill. Tajiguas Landfill is expected to be full very soon if we don’t turn to alternative disposal options.”

The SYCEO’s Zero Waste organizers will set out compost, landfill and recycling bins. The recyclable waste will then be collected, sorted on site by the SYCEO and then sent to Waste Management for a final round of sorting.

An estimated 2,500 cyclists and partygoers are expected to attend this year’s cycling festivities, to be held at Hotel Corque in Solvang from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Solvang Century, Metric & Half Century has evolved into one of the most popular recreational rides in the country.

The SYCEO works with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ tribal government and community members to maximize efficient energy and water use, reduce waste and improve the natural and built environment.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is a self-governing tribal sovereign nation. The Santa Ynez Reservation is located in Santa Ynez in Santa Barbara County. The reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government on Dec. 27, 1901.

— Hildy Medina represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

