Chumash Job & Career Fair Has Jobs to Offer

With more than 100 positions available to be filled across its business enterprise, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host a Job & Career Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Chumash Employee Resource Center, 585 McMurray Road, Buellton.

Job openings are available throughout the tribe’s properties, including the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, and Solvang’s Hotel Corque, Root 246 and Hadsten House Inn & Spa.

Both recruiters and hiring managers will be at the Job & Career Fair, extending offers on the spot to qualified applicants seeking job stability in the fields of hospitality, culinary arts, technology services, hotel operations, spa services, human resources, gaming, and guest services.

Full-time Chumash enterprise employees are offered competitive pay and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with a matching funds program, tuition reimbursement, and free shuttle service to and from work for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.

For a list of available positions and more information about the Job & Career Fair, visit ChumashCareers.com.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.