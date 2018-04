Church Business Administrator

Thecongregation is 900 with an average worship attendance of 450. It isbilingual with three worship services in English and two in Spanish.There are four pastors and three directors. It operates a socialministry (Cliff Drive Care Center Inc.) that includes apreschool/after-school, counseling center and senior citizen program.The church annual budget for 2007 is $585,000 with additional giving tomissions and ministries. The social ministry had an operating budgetfor the last fiscal year of $450,000.

The Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara isseeking applicants to fill the position of Church BusinessAdministrator. The job description and qualifications can be found at: http://fmcsb.org/CBA/ Compensation range from $55,000 to $60,000 (Salary and Benefits).

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

