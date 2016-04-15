Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Earn Governor’s Service Spotlight

By Glenn Morris for the Office of Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. | April 15, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

According to the Office of Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr., California presented the 2016 Governor’s Volunteering and Service Awards and the Hoffman Prize at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016, to honorees that have gone above and beyond in the world of service and volunteerism.

“The men and women that we recognize today are California heroes,” said Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. “Their generosity and dedication are a real inspiration.”

“We have the pleasure to be able to recognize these amazing men and women, who are dedicated to volunteerism and service,” said Karen Baker, California’s chief service officer. “Our communities are made better and more resilient thanks to these remarkable honorees that inspire us with their selfless acts of service, and we are excited to present them with these awards.”

One of eight honorees, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Los Angeles to Santa Maria received the Service Spotlight. This award honors a group or individual who has uniquely met a community need with the power of service. The 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles came with a need for tens of thousands of volunteers. 

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Los Angeles to Santa Maria stepped forward in offering 10,000 volunteers, including hundreds from the Santa Maria area, for nearly two weeks, who worked tirelessly in different capacities along with the Central and Southern California communities. It was known as one of the largest outpourings of community service in church history.

Glenn Morris is a publicist representing the Office of Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr.

 
