In Between Coachella Weekends, CHVRCHES Makes Central Coast Debut at Majestic Ventura Theater

The Scottish electronic indie band CHVRCHES made its Ventura debut Tuesday night to a completely sold-out show at the Majestic Ventura Theater.

The show was opened up by Canadian electronic indie band Austra, which was accompanying CHVRCHES on a mini tour through Southern California in between Coachella weekends. The two bands played at The Glass House in Pomona the night before.

Both bands are playing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival for the first time this year. The festival’s second weekend concludes Sunday.

Austra performed hits from its two albums Olympia and Feel It Break as concertgoers poured into The Majestic, filling the theater. Vocalist Katie Stelmanis’s draping red robe and magnetic energy got the vibe hyped up for the headliner’s set.

While CHVRCHES’ performance was not as energetic as its Canadian opener, nonetheless, the band sounded as flawless as the songs off its album The Bones Of What You Believe. Lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry and synthesizer Martin Doherty occasionally switched places as vocalist in between songs, with Iain Cook remaining on guitar.

Prior to the show, CHVRCHES performed two of its hit singles, “Recovery” and “The Mother We Share,” on Santa Barbara-based rock radio station 92.9 KJEE. Radio DJ Phat J interviewed the band about their Southern California tour and Coachella experience prior to their leaving for the venue in Ventura.

In addition to the interview, KJEE also gave out tickets to the show in a radio contest. Winners were also entered into a drawing to win Coachella Weekend Two passes.

After Ventura, the band was headed to Reno for a show before performing at Coachella Weekend Two.

