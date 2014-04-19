Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

In Between Coachella Weekends, CHVRCHES Makes Central Coast Debut at Majestic Ventura Theater

By Kathy Tran, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 19, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

The Scottish electronic indie band CHVRCHES made its Ventura debut Tuesday night to a completely sold-out show at the Majestic Ventura Theater.

The show was opened up by Canadian electronic indie band Austra, which was accompanying CHVRCHES on a mini tour through Southern California in between Coachella weekends. The two bands played at The Glass House in Pomona the night before.

Both bands are playing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival for the first time this year. The festival’s second weekend concludes Sunday.

Austra performed hits from its two albums Olympia and Feel It Break as concertgoers poured into The Majestic, filling the theater. Vocalist Katie Stelmanis’s draping red robe and magnetic energy got the vibe hyped up for the headliner’s set.

While CHVRCHES’ performance was not as energetic as its Canadian opener, nonetheless, the band sounded as flawless as the songs off its album The Bones Of What You Believe. Lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry and synthesizer Martin Doherty occasionally switched places as vocalist in between songs, with Iain Cook remaining on guitar.

Prior to the show, CHVRCHES performed two of its hit singles, “Recovery” and “The Mother We Share,” on Santa Barbara-based rock radio station 92.9 KJEE. Radio DJ Phat J interviewed the band about their Southern California tour and Coachella experience prior to their leaving for the venue in Ventura.

In addition to the interview, KJEE also gave out tickets to the show in a radio contest. Winners were also entered into a drawing to win Coachella Weekend Two passes.

After Ventura, the band was headed to Reno for a show before performing at Coachella Weekend Two.

Noozhawk intern Kathy Tran can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 