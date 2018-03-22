CI Jets Adds Falcon 7X Business Jet to Charter Fleet

CI Jets has announces the addition of a new luxury business jet, the 7X Falcon, to its fleet based at Camarillo Airport. The plane flies in and out of Santa Barbara Airport.

The Falcon 7X is the first heavy jet for CI Jets and is the only jet of its kind available for charter in the Southwestern United States, said Sarah Oberman Bartush, chief marketing officer and director of Business Development for CI Jets.

Starting immediately, CI Jets clients can take the Falcon 7X anywhere in the Americas, Canada and the Caribbean, with worldwide service coming in 2018, Bartush said.

Today, some 270 Falcon 7X aircraft are in service in 41 countries C1 Jets said. The plane is the most advanced large business jet in the skies with a flight range of 5,950 nautical miles, C1 Jets reports.

“The addition of this jet means CI Jets can provide service to clients looking to fly long distances non-stop, such as from here to New York City or Florida," Bartush said. "Once we launch worldwide service, clients will be able to go non-stop to Europe and many other international cities.”

The jet’s interior features a plush executive suite with three spacious lounge areas, 28 large windows, seating for 14 passengers, two beds, two restrooms, WiFi and international WiFi, Bartush said.

"Passengers enjoy a comfortable cabin pressure, climate controls that keep the temperature constant within one degree, humidified and refreshed air, and a quiet ride," C1 Jets said. A cabin attendant accompanies the flight.

The demand for aircraft charter flights is rising worldwide, with more businesses and individual travelers seeking to avoid the inconvenience of commercial airline travel, long waits and hassles dealing with airport security, C1 said.

"Flying by private jet charter is fast, convenient and flexible and passengers have more privacy. There are no lost suitcases or long lines," C1 said.

CI Jets serves communities from Malibu to Santa Barbara to Los Angeles, and routinely serves other airports such as Santa Barbara, Van Nuys and Santa Monica airports. CI Jets’ parent company, Channel Islands Aviation, was established in 1976 to fly private charter aircraft to the Channel Islands.

CI Jets said it also offers aircraft-management services such as crew selection; training and maintenance tracking; recruitment and hiring of crews; trip support and concierge services; flight planning; scheduling and cost control; regulatory compliance management; and financial services.

Visit www.cijets.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for CI Jets.