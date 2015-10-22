CI Jets Charter Service Flies into Santa Barbara Airport

Advice

CI Jets, a division of Camarillo-based Channel Islands Aviation, has expanded its charter jet business into the Santa Barbara market, reports Sarah Oberman Bartush, chief marketing officer with Channel Islands Aviation.

CI Jets, which has a flawless safety record, will begin operating from the Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The CI Jets fleet includes two Cessna Citations: a CJ2 and CJ3. The CJ2 is the airplane in Santa Barbara.

Along with the jet charter business, CI Jets also offers aircraft maintenance services, mentor pilots for owner-flown aircraft and jet brokerage services.

Family-owned Channel Islands Aviation was established in 1976 to fly private charter aircraft to the Channel Islands. Today, the company still flies to the Channel Islands and also provides fixed-base operator services, aircraft sales, aircraft maintenance and a flight school.

For more information on CI Jets visit www.cijets.com, and for Channel Islands Aviation, visit www.flycia.com or call 805.987.1301.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing CI Jets.