CI Jets Launches Third New Plane for Charter Fleet

To help meet a growing demand for charter flights to and from the southwestern United States, CI Jets has added a third jet to its expanding fleet of charter jets for lease.

CI Jets, a family-owned and operated business based at Camarillo Airport, has added an Eclipse 500 jet to its fleet. This twin-engine, light jet seats up to four passengers, has a range of 1,300 nautical miles, and cruises at 375 knots.

The new jet will be available for charter in Santa Barbara and Camarillo.



“All of us at CI Jets are thrilled about the addition of the Eclipse 500 to our charter certificate," said said Sarah Oberman Bartush, chief marketing officer and director of business development for CI Jets.

"This airplane is a low-cost option to our charter clients in an airplane that still offers the same speed and reliability of a twin-engine jet,” she said.



CI Jets serves communities from Malibu and Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and routinely serves other Southern California airports such as Santa Barbara, Van Nuys and Santa Monica.

CI Jets’ parent company, Channel Islands Aviation, was established in 1976 to fly private charter aircraft to the Channel Islands. The business has grown to include the jet charter service, CI Jets.

Compared to a commercial flight, flying by private jet charter is fast, convenient and flexible, and passengers have more privacy.

CI Jets also offers aircraft management services such as crew selection, training and maintenance tracking; recruitment and hiring of crews; trip support and concierge services; flight planning; and scheduling and cost control.

For more information, visit www.cijets.com, call 322-8590 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for CI Jets.