Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Three Local Schools Crack CIF Boys Basketball Polls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2016 | 9:02 a.m.

Dos Pueblos, Providence and Cate are the local boys basketball teams ranked in the first CIF-Southern Section polls of the season.

Cate received the highest ranking at No. 4 in Division 6 while Providence is ninth in Division 5A and Dos Pueblos 13th in 2A.

Neither Santa Barbara or San Marcos are ranked. Both schools moved up in divisions based on the CIF's power-ranking formula that takes into account their last two seasons of results. Santa Barbara is playing in the 1AA Division and San Marcos in the 2AA.

Boys Basketball Polls with local teams

DIVISION 2AA

1 Camarillo
2 Windward
3 Colony
4 Buena Park
5 Villa Park
6 Burroughs/Burbank
7 Cajon
8 Oaks Christian
9 Mission Prep
10 Yorba Linda
11 Morningside
12 Perris
13 Westlake
14 Los Osos
15 Northwood
16 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

DIVISION 2A

1  Heritage Christian
2  Capistrano Valley
3  Vista Murrieta
4  Knight
5  Claremont
6  Oxnard
7  Muir
8  Chaparral
9  Rancho Christian
10  Aliso Niguel
11  Saugus
12  La Salle
13  Dos Pueblos
14  Valley Christian/Cerritos
15  Summit
16  Mark Keppel

DIVISION 3AA

1 Crossroads
2 Saddleback Valley Christian
T3 Brentwood
T3 Rancho Mirage
5 Bishop Amat
6 Burbank
T7 La Serna
T7 Ocean View
9 Laguna Beach
10 Buena
T11 Crean Lutheran
T11 Glendora
13 St. Francis
14 North Torrance
15 Santa Fe
16 Schurr

DIVISION 3A

1  St. Anthony
2  Paraclete
3  St. Paul
4  Oak Hills
5  Hesperia
6  Centennial/Compton
7  Palos Verdes
8  Twentynine Palms
9  Pacifica/Garden Grove
10  Adelanto
11  Monrovia
12  Temescal Canyon
13  El Rancho
14  St. Bonaventure
15  Brea Olinda
16  Cabrillo/Lompoc

DIVISION 4A

1  Notre Dame/Riverside
2  Shalhevet
3  Poly/Pasadena
4  St. Margaret's
5  Pacific
6  Mary Star of the Sea
7  Heritage
8  Burroughs/Ridgecrest
9  Santa Maria
10  Sage Hill
11  Milken Community
12  Rosemead
T13 El Monte
T13 Estancia
15  Chadwick
16  Ramona

DIVISION 5A

1  De Toledo
2  Sherman Indian
3  Apple Valley Christian
4  New Roads
5  Coast Union
6  Academy Careers/Exploration
7  Desert Christian Academy
8  Brethren Christian
9  Providence/Santa Barbara
10  Calvary Chapel/Downey
T11 AGBU/Canoga Park
T11 Tarbut V'Torah
13 Thacher
T14 California Lutheran
T14 Joshua Springs
T14 Rubidoux
T14 Trona

DIVISION 6

1 Foothill Christian
2 Desert Christian/Lancaster
3 Upland Christian Academy
4 Cate
5 La Sierra Academy
6 Redlands Adventist Academy
7 New Covenant
8 Immanuel Christian
9 Cobalt Institute
10 Boron
11 Pacifica Christian
12 Ojai Valley
13 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
14 Western Christian
15 Shandon
16 Acaciawood Academy

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 