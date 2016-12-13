Three Local Schools Crack CIF Boys Basketball Polls

Boys Basketball

Neither Santa Barbara or San Marcos are ranked. Both schools moved up in divisions based on the CIF's power-ranking formula that takes into account their last two seasons of results. Santa Barbara is playing in the 1AA Division and San Marcos in the 2AA.

Cate received the highest ranking at No. 4 in Division 6 while Providence is ninth in Division 5A and Dos Pueblos 13th in 2A.

Dos Pueblos, Providence and Cate are the local boys basketball teams ranked in the first CIF-Southern Section polls of the season.

