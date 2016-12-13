Three Local Schools Crack CIF Boys Basketball Polls

Dos Pueblos, Providence and Cate are the local boys basketball teams ranked in the first CIF-Southern Section polls of the season.
Cate received the highest ranking at No. 4 in Division 6 while Providence is ninth in Division 5A and Dos Pueblos 13th in 2A.
Neither Santa Barbara or San Marcos are ranked. Both schools moved up in divisions based on the CIF's power-ranking formula that takes into account their last two seasons of results. Santa Barbara is playing in the 1AA Division and San Marcos in the 2AA.
Boys Basketball Polls with local teams
DIVISION 2AA
1 Camarillo
2 Windward
3 Colony
4 Buena Park
5 Villa Park
6 Burroughs/Burbank
7 Cajon
8 Oaks Christian
9 Mission Prep
10 Yorba Linda
11 Morningside
12 Perris
13 Westlake
14 Los Osos
15 Northwood
16 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
DIVISION 2A
1 Heritage Christian
2 Capistrano Valley
3 Vista Murrieta
4 Knight
5 Claremont
6 Oxnard
7 Muir
8 Chaparral
9 Rancho Christian
10 Aliso Niguel
11 Saugus
12 La Salle
13 Dos Pueblos
14 Valley Christian/Cerritos
15 Summit
16 Mark Keppel
DIVISION 3AA
1 Crossroads
2 Saddleback Valley Christian
T3 Brentwood
T3 Rancho Mirage
5 Bishop Amat
6 Burbank
T7 La Serna
T7 Ocean View
9 Laguna Beach
10 Buena
T11 Crean Lutheran
T11 Glendora
13 St. Francis
14 North Torrance
15 Santa Fe
16 Schurr
DIVISION 3A
1 St. Anthony
2 Paraclete
3 St. Paul
4 Oak Hills
5 Hesperia
6 Centennial/Compton
7 Palos Verdes
8 Twentynine Palms
9 Pacifica/Garden Grove
10 Adelanto
11 Monrovia
12 Temescal Canyon
13 El Rancho
14 St. Bonaventure
15 Brea Olinda
16 Cabrillo/Lompoc
DIVISION 4A
1 Notre Dame/Riverside
2 Shalhevet
3 Poly/Pasadena
4 St. Margaret's
5 Pacific
6 Mary Star of the Sea
7 Heritage
8 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
9 Santa Maria
10 Sage Hill
11 Milken Community
12 Rosemead
T13 El Monte
T13 Estancia
15 Chadwick
16 Ramona
DIVISION 5A
1 De Toledo
2 Sherman Indian
3 Apple Valley Christian
4 New Roads
5 Coast Union
6 Academy Careers/Exploration
7 Desert Christian Academy
8 Brethren Christian
9 Providence/Santa Barbara
10 Calvary Chapel/Downey
T11 AGBU/Canoga Park
T11 Tarbut V'Torah
13 Thacher
T14 California Lutheran
T14 Joshua Springs
T14 Rubidoux
T14 Trona
DIVISION 6
1 Foothill Christian
2 Desert Christian/Lancaster
3 Upland Christian Academy
4 Cate
5 La Sierra Academy
6 Redlands Adventist Academy
7 New Covenant
8 Immanuel Christian
9 Cobalt Institute
10 Boron
11 Pacifica Christian
12 Ojai Valley
13 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
14 Western Christian
15 Shandon
16 Acaciawood Academy