CIF D1 Third-Ranked Santa Barbara Soccer Aims for Outright League Title

Santa Barbara High can wrap up the outright Channel League boys soccer title Tuesday with a win or tie against Dos Pueblos. The teams are playing at 2:15 p.m. at Girsh Park.
The Dons (17-1-5, 5-0-1) are ranked third in CIF-SS Division 1 going into their final two regular season games. They play Ventura on Thursday.
Dunn, which beat Laguna Blanca 3-1 last week to clinch the Condor League title, is ranked fourth in Division 6. Despite the loss, Laguna Blanca remains No. 1 in Division 7.
The CIF playoff pairings will be released on Monday, Feb. 13.
CIF BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1 Cathedral
2 Redlands East Valley
3 Santa Barbara
4 Servite
5 Paramount
6 Santa Margarita
7 Millikan
8 Notre Dame Sherman Oaks
9 Edison
10T Tesoro
10T Downey
DIVISION 6
1 Hesperia
2 Fillmore
3 Nogales
4 Dunn
5 La Puente
6 Campbell Hall
7 La Cañada
8 Webb
9 Brentwood
10 Flintridge Prep
DIVISION 7
1 Laguna Blanca
2 Riverside Poly
3 University Prep
4 Grace Brethren
5 St. Anthony
6 Thacher
7 Whitney
8 Big Bear
9 Palmdale
10 Santa Clara