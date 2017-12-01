Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

CIF Football Championship Lights: Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos Looking to Make History

Bishop Diego’s defense has been solid throughout the postseason. It will be challenged by Golden Valley’s speedy playmakers in the CIF-SS Division 6 championship game. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego’s defense has been solid throughout the postseason. It will be challenged by Golden Valley’s speedy playmakers in the CIF-SS Division 6 championship game. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 1, 2017 | 1:00 a.m.

The last time a South Coast high school won a CIF-Southern Section football championship was in 2002, when coach Coley Candaele guided Carpinteria to a Division 11 title.

This weekend, two South Coast teams are playing for titles.

On Friday night, top-seeded Bishop Diego plays Golden Valley for the Division 6 championship at Canyon High in Santa Clarita.

On Saturday night, No. 2 Dos Pueblos plays for the Division 10 title at third-seeded Quartz Hill.

Neither Bishop Diego or Dos Pueblos has a CIF football championship plaque in their trophy case. Bishop has twice finished as runner-up (1992 and 2007), while DP claimed second in 2001.

A group talented seniors have led the way for both teams. That group would like nothing better than to make history.

In the North County, Santa Maria High will be looking to make history as it plays Big Bear in the Division 12 championship game on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Santa Maria has never won a CIF football title. The Saints (9-4) are led by senior quarterback Blake Truhitte,

Here is a preview of the Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos championship games:

Bishop Diego (12-1) vs. Golden Valley (8-5), 7 p.m., Canyon High. Radio: 1250 AM — Senior running back John Harris proved in last week’s semifinal win over Saugus that he is in peak form, rushing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. It’s not all Harris, however. Quarterbacks David Gladish and Jake Engel  have shown throughout the playoffs they can move the team through the air, using  Isaiah Veal and Dylan Streett. And running backs Evan McKeegan and Adrian Sorocco give an added boost to an offense that’s averaged 55 points in the postseason. Golden Valley, which tied Saugus for third-place in the tough Foothill League (league champion Valencia is in the Division 2 final) is playing in its first final. The Grizzlies have a pair of explosive playmakers in Jalin Lewis and DeGabriel Floyd, a USC commit. Junior quarterback Zack Chevalier tries to get the ball to them as much as possible. Floyd, a wide receiver, is also a dangerous return man. He had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown in the semifinal win at Mira Costa. The two speedsters also run out of the wildcat formation. Bishop Diego hasn’t seen this kind of speed in the playoffs, but the Cardinals’ defense, led by linebacker Ashton Borgeson, has been good about not giving up big plays. The Cardinals have been thinking about a championship since the first day they started preparing for the season. This team is focused and motivated and knows it can play better than last week’s semifinal game. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

 

Dos Pueblos (12-1) at Quartz Hill (12-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ defense has answered the challenge against explosive running backs in their last two playoff wins. It now tackles Matthew Tago, Quartz Hill’s 6-4, 230-pound quarterback who doubles as a linebacker. The UCLA commit burns defenses with his legs and arm — he’s passed for nearly 2800 yards and rushed for 400. Quartz Hill, whose only loss this season was against Palmdale, has been on a mission to get back to the championship game after losing in the Division 11 final last year against Valley View on the final play of the game. The Rebels haven’t faced a rugged and opportunistic defense like DP’s. The defense has forced 43 turnovers. The Charger offense is operating on all cylinders. Quarterback Jake Ramirez is playing at a high level, running backs Erick Lopez and Rob Alfaro are pounding out the yardage behind the big, athletic offensive line and Cyrus Wallace is tearing it up at wide receiver. The Chargers have been able to jump on teams early and hold on to leads. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 