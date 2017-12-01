CIF Football Championship Lights: Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos Looking to Make History

The last time a South Coast high school won a CIF-Southern Section football championship was in 2002, when coach Coley Candaele guided Carpinteria to a Division 11 title.

This weekend, two South Coast teams are playing for titles.

On Friday night, top-seeded Bishop Diego plays Golden Valley for the Division 6 championship at Canyon High in Santa Clarita.

On Saturday night, No. 2 Dos Pueblos plays for the Division 10 title at third-seeded Quartz Hill.

Neither Bishop Diego or Dos Pueblos has a CIF football championship plaque in their trophy case. Bishop has twice finished as runner-up (1992 and 2007), while DP claimed second in 2001.

A group talented seniors have led the way for both teams. That group would like nothing better than to make history.

In the North County, Santa Maria High will be looking to make history as it plays Big Bear in the Division 12 championship game on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Santa Maria has never won a CIF football title. The Saints (9-4) are led by senior quarterback Blake Truhitte,

Here is a preview of the Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos championship games:

Bishop Diego (12-1) vs. Golden Valley (8-5), 7 p.m., Canyon High. Radio: 1250 AM — Senior running back John Harris proved in last week’s semifinal win over Saugus that he is in peak form, rushing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. It’s not all Harris, however. Quarterbacks David Gladish and Jake Engel have shown throughout the playoffs they can move the team through the air, using Isaiah Veal and Dylan Streett. And running backs Evan McKeegan and Adrian Sorocco give an added boost to an offense that’s averaged 55 points in the postseason. Golden Valley, which tied Saugus for third-place in the tough Foothill League (league champion Valencia is in the Division 2 final) is playing in its first final. The Grizzlies have a pair of explosive playmakers in Jalin Lewis and DeGabriel Floyd, a USC commit. Junior quarterback Zack Chevalier tries to get the ball to them as much as possible. Floyd, a wide receiver, is also a dangerous return man. He had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown in the semifinal win at Mira Costa. The two speedsters also run out of the wildcat formation. Bishop Diego hasn’t seen this kind of speed in the playoffs, but the Cardinals’ defense, led by linebacker Ashton Borgeson, has been good about not giving up big plays. The Cardinals have been thinking about a championship since the first day they started preparing for the season. This team is focused and motivated and knows it can play better than last week’s semifinal game. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

Dos Pueblos (12-1) at Quartz Hill (12-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ defense has answered the challenge against explosive running backs in their last two playoff wins. It now tackles Matthew Tago, Quartz Hill’s 6-4, 230-pound quarterback who doubles as a linebacker. The UCLA commit burns defenses with his legs and arm — he’s passed for nearly 2800 yards and rushed for 400. Quartz Hill, whose only loss this season was against Palmdale, has been on a mission to get back to the championship game after losing in the Division 11 final last year against Valley View on the final play of the game. The Rebels haven’t faced a rugged and opportunistic defense like DP’s. The defense has forced 43 turnovers. The Charger offense is operating on all cylinders. Quarterback Jake Ramirez is playing at a high level, running backs Erick Lopez and Rob Alfaro are pounding out the yardage behind the big, athletic offensive line and Cyrus Wallace is tearing it up at wide receiver. The Chargers have been able to jump on teams early and hold on to leads. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.