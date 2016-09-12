CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego, Lompoc Remain 2-3 in Their Divisions

CIF Polls

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook .

Dos Pueblos (2-1) and Santa Ynez (3-0) are fourth and fifth in Division 10. DP, which has shut out its last two opponents, takes on defending CIF champion Camarillo on Friday. Santa Ynez plays at Nipomo.

Bishop Diego remained at No. 2 behind Calabasas in the Division 5 rankings. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-21 road win at LaSalle, which is No. 6 in Division 9. They put their 3-0 record on the line against St. Joseph on Friday night at La Playa Stadium. St. Joseph is 1-2, but the two losses have come against powerhouse programs Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks and St. Bonaventure.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >