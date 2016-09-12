CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego, Lompoc Remain 2-3 in Their Divisions

Bishop Diego and Lompoc held their spots in the latest CIF-Southern Section football polls.
Bishop Diego remained at No. 2 behind Calabasas in the Division 5 rankings. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-21 road win at LaSalle, which is No. 6 in Division 9. They put their 3-0 record on the line against St. Joseph on Friday night at La Playa Stadium. St. Joseph is 1-2, but the two losses have come against powerhouse programs Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks and St. Bonaventure.
Lompoc (3-0) is the third-ranked team in Division 4. The Braves play host to Santa Barbara on Friday.
Dos Pueblos (2-1) and Santa Ynez (3-0) are fourth and fifth in Division 10. DP, which has shut out its last two opponents, takes on defending CIF champion Camarillo on Friday. Santa Ynez plays at Nipomo.
DIVISION 4
RANK SCHOOL (LEAGUE) REC.
1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 3-0
2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 4-0
3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 3-0
4. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 2-0
5. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 2-0
6. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 2-1
7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 2-1
8. Damien (Baseline) 3-0
9. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 2-1
10. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-1
Others: Dominguez (San Gabriel Valley), 1-2; Redondo (Bay) 1-2
DIVISION 5
1. Calabasas (Camino) 3-0
2. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 3-0
3. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 3-0
4. Ventura (Channel) 3-0
5. Salesian (Angelus) 2-1
6. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 1-1
7. Moorpark (Camino) 2-1
8. Corona (Big VIII) 2-1
9. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 2-1
10. Harvard-Westlake (Angelus) 2-1
Others: Foothill (Crestview), 1-1.
DIVISION 10
1. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 3-0
2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 2-0
3. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 2-0
4. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 2-1
5. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 2-0
6. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 2-0
7. Arlington (Inland Valley) 2-1
8. Mission Prep (Northern) 1-1
9. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 2-1
10. Barstow (Desert Sky) 2-1
Others: Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 1-2
DIVISION 12
1. Banning (Mountain Valley) 2-1
2. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 3-0
3.Segerstrom (Golden West) 3-0
4. Schurr (Almont) 3-0
5. Rim of the World (San Andreas) 1-0-1
6. Pacific (Mountain Valley) 3-0
7. Rancho Mirage (De Anza) 2-1
8. Marina (Sunset) 3-0
9. Arroyo (Mission Valley) 2-1
10. Village Christian (Olympic) 3-0
Others: St. Genevieve (Santa Fe), 2-0; Silver Valley (Cross Valley), 2-1; Santa Maria (Northern), 2-1.
