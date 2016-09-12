Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego, Lompoc Remain 2-3 in Their Divisions

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2016 | 4:01 p.m.

Bishop Diego and Lompoc held their spots in the latest CIF-Southern Section football polls.

Bishop Diego remained at No. 2 behind Calabasas in the Division 5 rankings. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-21 road win at LaSalle, which is No. 6 in Division 9. They put their 3-0 record on the line against St. Joseph on Friday night at La Playa Stadium. St. Joseph is 1-2, but the two losses have come against powerhouse programs Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks and St. Bonaventure.

Lompoc (3-0) is the third-ranked team in Division 4. The Braves play host to Santa Barbara on Friday.

Dos Pueblos (2-1) and Santa Ynez (3-0) are fourth and fifth in Division 10. DP, which has shut out its last two opponents, takes on defending CIF champion Camarillo on Friday. Santa Ynez plays at Nipomo.

DIVISION 4
RANK SCHOOL  (LEAGUE)  REC.

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 3-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 4-0

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 3-0

4. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 2-0

5. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 2-0

6. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 2-1

7. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 2-1

8. Damien (Baseline) 3-0

9. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 2-1

10. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-1

Others: Dominguez (San Gabriel Valley), 1-2; Redondo (Bay) 1-2

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino)  3-0

2. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 3-0

3. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 3-0

4. Ventura (Channel) 3-0

5. Salesian (Angelus) 2-1

6. Redlands (Citrus Belt)  1-1

7. Moorpark (Camino) 2-1

8. Corona (Big VIII)  2-1

9. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 2-1

10. Harvard-Westlake (Angelus) 2-1

Others: Foothill (Crestview), 1-1.

DIVISION 10

1. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 3-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador)  2-0

3. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley)  2-0

4. Dos Pueblos (Channel)  2-1

5. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)  2-0

6. Apple Valley (Mojave River)  2-0

7. Arlington (Inland Valley) 2-1

8. Mission Prep (Northern) 1-1

9. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 2-1

10. Barstow (Desert Sky) 2-1

Others: Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 1-2

DIVISION 12

1. Banning (Mountain Valley) 2-1

2. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley) 3-0

3.Segerstrom (Golden West) 3-0

4. Schurr (Almont) 3-0

5. Rim of the World (San Andreas) 1-0-1

6. Pacific (Mountain Valley) 3-0

7. Rancho Mirage (De Anza) 2-1

8. Marina (Sunset) 3-0

9. Arroyo (Mission Valley) 2-1

10. Village Christian (Olympic) 3-0

Others: St. Genevieve (Santa Fe), 2-0; Silver Valley (Cross Valley), 2-1; Santa Maria (Northern), 2-1.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 