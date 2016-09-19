CIF Football Polls: Bishop Diego falls to 6th in Divison 5

CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos is on a roll.

The Chargers (3-1) beat defending CIF champion Camarillo for their third straight win and moved up to No. 3 in this week's Southern Section Division 10 football rankings. Their only loss was in the season opener at Division 3 San Juan Hills.

Santa Ynez (3-0) is right behind DP at No. 4.

Lompoc (4-0) remained in the No. 3 spot in Division 4 behind Charter Oak and Sierra Canyon.

Bishop Diego dropped from second to sixth in Division 5 after its 21-17 loss against division opponent St. Joseph. The Cardinals face another tough test on Saturday as they take on perennial power Santa Fe Christian of the San Diego Section. The Eagles are ranked eighth by MaxPreps in San Diego's Division 3.

CIF FOOTBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 4

Rank School (League)

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 4-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 5-0

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 4-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 3-1

5. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 3-1

6. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 3-1

7. Carter (Citrus Belt) 2-1

8. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 2-1

9. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 2-1

10. Damien (Baseline) 3-1

Others: Redondo Union (Bay), 2-2; Chaparral (Southwestern), 1-3; Etiwanda (Baseline), 1-3; Palm Springs (Desert Valley), 2-2.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 4-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 4-0

3. Salesian (Angelus) 3-1

4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 3-1

5. Moorpark (Camino) 2-1

6. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 3-1

7. Ventura (Channel) 3-1

8. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 1-2

10. Foothill (Crestview) 2-1

Others: Corona (Big VIII), 2-2; Harvard-Westlake (Angelus), 2-1; La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley), 1-2.

DIVISION 10

1. Aquinas (Ambassador) 3-0

2. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 3-0

3. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 3-1

4. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 3-0

5. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 3-0

6. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 3-1

7. Barstow (Desert Sky) 2-2

8. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 2-2

9. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 3-1

10. Arlington (Inland Valley) 2-2

Others: Mission Prep (Northern), 1-2; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy), 1-3.