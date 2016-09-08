Friday Night Lights: Week 2

Football

Perennial football power Lompoc comes to Santa Barbara on Friday carrying a No. 3 ranking in Division 4 of CIF-Southern Section. The 2-0 Braves visit 0-2 San Marcos, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1966.

Members of the Royals football team from that 1965-66 school year will be introduced at halftime and coach John Stoney will have the honor of doing the coin flip for the game. Stoney, who also officiated high school football for many years, is going to be inducted into the CIF-SS Hall of Fame next month.

Here is a look at Friday night's games.

Lompoc (2-0, No. 3 in Division 4) at San Marcos (0-2), 7 p.m. — The Royals will give it their best shot at slowing down Lompoc's powerful running attack, led by juniors Toa Taua (40 carries, 228 yards) and Dallas Canley (19-141). San Marcos coach Jason Fowle said his team's focus is to play with confidence. "We need to bring a mindset that we refuse to be intimated, pushed around or bullied. If we focus on the things we can control in terms of execution, effort and enthusiasm then there is no reason why this shouldn't be a great game," he said. The Pick: Lompoc

Righetti (0-2) at Dos Pueblos (1-1, No. 4 in Division 10), 7 p.m. — The Chargers play their home opener after an impressive outing at Cabrillo last week (37-0). Quarterback Kellen Roberts is getting it done with his passing arm, completing 47 of 74 passes for 641 yards and 6 touchdowns. Cyrus Wallace has blossomed as a big-play receiver; he has 15 catches for 231 yards. Blake Erwin is right behind him with 12 catches for 137 yards. Dos Pueblos is still working on developing its running attack. On defense, Marcellous Gossett has been a force at the end position (3.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries), which is a big concern for a Righetti offense that has struggled to move the ball. The Pick: Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara (0-2) at Channel Islands (2-0, No. 10 in Division 11), 7 p.m. — The Dons have been hit hard by the injury bug in the first three weeks of the season. The latest players lost to the team are all-league defensive end Colton Takis (knee) and middle linebacker Henry Hepp (finger). Hepp is expected back next week. While the injuries are tough, coach JT Stone said more guys are getting the opportunity to play, which will improve the depth of the squad when league play rolls around. After getting burned on big plays in losses at Saugus and Santa Maria, Stone said quarterback Jeremiah Nicholson will stay on the field and play safety, where he earned all-league first-team honors last season. Despite the loss to Santa Maria, Stone was encouraged because the Dons played better than in Week Zero. His squad faces a Channel Islands team that is big and physical; its wins have come against Fillmore and Santa Paula. The Pick: Santa Barbara

Bishop Diego (2-0, No. 2 in Division 5) at La Salle (2-0, No. 3 in Division 9), 7 p.m., Radio: 1290 AM — The Cardinals are up against an experienced team that has some game-breakers. Senior running back Amon Milliner has rushed for 287 yards on 29 carries and scored four touchdowns in wins over El Camino Real (43-6) and Monrovia (37-0), two big public schools. The La Salle seniors have never beaten Bishop — the Cardinals have won three in a row (29-23, 38-17 and 43-16). The way Bishop's defense has been playing it will be tough for LaSalle to end that streak. The Pick: Bishop

Carpinteria (0-1) at Nipomo (0-2), 7 p.m. — It's been a rough start to the season for both teams. Carpinteria was overpowered by Santa Ynez in its opener, while Nipomo got run over by Lompoc after a Week Zero loss against Pioneer Valley. A bright spot for Carpinteria was the play of sophomore quarterback Vance Keiser. After playing Los Padres League powers, this match-up is more even. Nipomo, however, appears to have more going for it on offense right now. The Pick: Nipomo

