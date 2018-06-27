Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Girls Experience Magical Monday

What a great night of girls basketball in Santa Barbara on Monday night.
At J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High stepped up huge in the second half with contributions from every player and defeated Ventura, 48-41, to earn a share of its first Channel League title since 1988.
Across town at Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos was making history, beating Buena, 68-49, for only the second time in program history. The Chargers (14-6) used a 20-5 run in the second half to pull away for the big victory.
These victories should give the teams great confidence going into next week's CIF-Southern Section playoffs. The pairings will be announced on Sunday.
Dos Pueblos should receive a good seeding in the Division 2A bracket. The Chargers are ranked eighth in this week's poll and their win over 2AA third-ranked Buena on Monday night could vault them higher.
Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said after Monday night's win over Ventura it's a "99 percent" chance his Dons will be placed in the 16-team Open Division for the playoffs. The Dons (25-2) have been on the Open Division Watch List all season. Monday's win probably sealed a berth in the premiere field.
Santa Barbara's body of work includes wins over 1AA teams Harvard Westlake, Orangewood Academy, Corona-Centennial and Ventura. The Dons lost by 19 to No. 2-ranked Chaminade.
OPEN DIVISION WATCH LIST
Alemany, Brea Olinda, Cajon, Chaminade, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep, Harvard Westlake, Long Beach Poly, Mater Dei,
Oaks Christian, Orange Lutheran, Santa Barbara, Serra, Sierra Canyon, St Anthony, Troy, Ventura, Vista Murrieta, Windward
DIVISION 1AA
1 Long Beach Poly
2 Chaminade
3 Mater Dei
4 Vista Murrieta
5 Windward
6 Troy
7 Sierra Canyon
8 Alemany
9 Serra
10 Etiwanda
11 Ventura
12 Santa Barbara
13 Fairmont Prep
14 Valencia/Valencia
15 Millikan
16 Centennial//Corona
DIVISION 2A
1 Rowland
2 Norco
3 Canyon/Anaheim
4 Agoura
5 Redlands East Valley
6 Temescal Canyon
7 Lawndale
8 Dos Pueblos
9 Hart
10 Mayfair
11 Whittier
12 La Habra
13 Cerritos
14 Tustin
15 Rio Mesa
16 Thousand Oaks
DIVISION 3A
1 Oaks Christian
2 Antelope Valley
3 La Canada
4 Corona del Mar
5 Righetti
6 Cabrillo/Lompoc
T7 Leuzinger
T7 Barstow
9 South Pasadena
10 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
11 Palos Verdes
12 South El Monte
13 Ocean View
14 Tahquitz
15 Wilson/Hacienda Hts.
16 Sierra Vista
DIVISION 4AA
1 Harvard-Westlake
2 St. Paul
3 St. Monica Catholic
4 Marymount
5 Rosary
6 Duarte
7 Covina
8 Flintridge Sacred Heart
9 St. Joseph/Lakewood
10 Lompoc
T11 Foothill Tech
T11 El Segundo
13 Estancia
14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
15 Yucca Valley
16 Laguna Beach
DIVISION 5AA
1 Aquinas
2 Loma Linda Academy
3 Oxford Academy
4 Flintridge Prep
5 Santa Clara
6 Mission Prep
7 Providence
8 Village Christian
9 Desert
10 Sherman Indian
11 Silver Valley
12 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana
13 Rio Hondo Prep
14 AAE
15 Western Christian
16 St Joseph/Santa Maria
DIVISION 5A
1 Bloomington Christian
2 Holy Martyrs
3 Avalon
4 Faith Baptist
5 Shalhevet
6 Trinity Classical Academy
7 Pilibos
8 Bishop Diego
9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
10 Capistrano Valley Christian
11 Le Lycee
12 Calvary Murrieta
13 Boron
T14 Santa Clarita Christian
T14 Lucerne Valley
16 St. Bernard
