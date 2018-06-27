Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Girls Experience Magical Monday

Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 9, 2016 | 8:16 a.m.

What a great night of girls basketball in Santa Barbara on Monday night.

At J.R. Richards Gym, Santa Barbara High stepped up huge in the second half with contributions from every player and defeated Ventura, 48-41, to earn a share of its first Channel League title since 1988.

Across town at Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos was making history, beating Buena, 68-49, for only the second time in program history. The Chargers (14-6) used a 20-5 run in the second half to pull away for the big victory.

These victories should give the teams great confidence going into next week's CIF-Southern Section playoffs. The pairings will be announced on Sunday.

Dos Pueblos should receive a good seeding in the Division 2A bracket. The Chargers are ranked eighth in this week's poll and their win over 2AA third-ranked Buena on Monday night could vault them higher.

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said after Monday night's win over Ventura it's a "99 percent" chance his Dons will be placed in the 16-team Open Division for the playoffs. The Dons (25-2) have been on the Open Division Watch List all season. Monday's win probably sealed a berth in the premiere field.

Santa Barbara's body of work includes wins over 1AA teams Harvard Westlake, Orangewood Academy, Corona-Centennial and Ventura. The Dons lost by 19 to No. 2-ranked Chaminade.

OPEN DIVISION WATCH LIST

Alemany, Brea Olinda, Cajon, Chaminade, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep, Harvard Westlake, Long Beach Poly, Mater Dei,
Oaks Christian, Orange Lutheran, Santa Barbara, Serra, Sierra Canyon, St Anthony, Troy, Ventura, Vista Murrieta, Windward

DIVISION 1AA

1 Long Beach Poly

2 Chaminade

3 Mater Dei

4 Vista Murrieta

5 Windward

6 Troy

7 Sierra Canyon

8 Alemany

9 Serra

10 Etiwanda

11 Ventura

12 Santa Barbara

13 Fairmont Prep

14 Valencia/Valencia

15 Millikan

16 Centennial//Corona

DIVISION 2A

1  Rowland

2  Norco

3  Canyon/Anaheim

4  Agoura

5  Redlands East Valley

6  Temescal Canyon

7  Lawndale

8  Dos Pueblos

9  Hart

10  Mayfair

11  Whittier

12  La Habra

13  Cerritos

14  Tustin

15  Rio Mesa

16  Thousand Oaks

DIVISION 3A

1  Oaks Christian

2  Antelope Valley

3  La Canada

4  Corona del Mar

5  Righetti

6  Cabrillo/Lompoc

T7 Leuzinger

T7 Barstow

9  South Pasadena

10  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

11  Palos Verdes

12  South El Monte

13  Ocean View

14  Tahquitz

15  Wilson/Hacienda Hts.

16  Sierra Vista

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

2 St. Paul

3 St. Monica Catholic

4 Marymount

5 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

9 St. Joseph/Lakewood

10 Lompoc

T11 Foothill Tech

T11 El Segundo

13 Estancia

14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

15 Yucca Valley

16 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 5AA

1 Aquinas

2 Loma Linda Academy

3 Oxford Academy

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Santa Clara

6 Mission Prep

7 Providence

8 Village Christian

9 Desert

10 Sherman Indian

11 Silver Valley

12 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

13 Rio Hondo Prep

14 AAE

15 Western Christian

16 St Joseph/Santa Maria

DIVISION 5A

1  Bloomington Christian

2  Holy Martyrs

3  Avalon

4  Faith Baptist

5  Shalhevet

6  Trinity Classical Academy

7  Pilibos

8  Bishop Diego

9  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

10  Capistrano Valley Christian

11  Le Lycee

12  Calvary Murrieta

13  Boron

T14 Santa Clarita Christian

T14 Lucerne Valley

16 St. Bernard

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

