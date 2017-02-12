CIF Girls Basketball Playoffs: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Open on Road

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos hit the road for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section girls basketball playoffs. The pairings were announced Sunday.

Most first-round games are scheduled for Thursday night and the second round is on Saturday.

Santa Barbara (14-12), which finished third in the Channel League, visits Oaks Christian on Thursday in a 1AA Division opener. Oaks Christian (19-8) tied for first in the Marmonte League.

Dos Pueblos (19-6), an at-large team in the 2AA Division after finishing fourth in the Channel League, travels to Bonita (18-8), the No. 2 team from the Palomares League.

Bishop Diego and Providence received first-round home games in their divisions. Bishop (13-11, Frontier League No. 2) hosts Pilibos (19-6, Liberty No. 3) in a 5AA game on Saturday, while Providence plays Thursday against the winner of the wild-card game between Mammoth and Lee Vining in Division 6.

From the North County, three teams are in the 2A Division bracket, led by top-seed Righetti (22-3, Pac 8 champion). The Warriors, who continued to win after their top player, Danita Estorga, went down with a knee injury, received a first-round bye and will play either Rio Mesa or Torrance in a second-round game on Saturday.

Cabrillo (23-2, Los Padres No. 1) also has a bye on Thursday. The Conquistadores host Ayala or Palm Springs on Saturday.

Lompoc (18-5, LPL No. 2) plays a first-round home game against Mission Prep (11-14, Pac 8 No. 3).

In a 4AA opener, St. Joseph (9-16, Pac 8 No. 4) plays at St. Bonaventure (17-10, TVL No. 2). Santa Ynez (13-12, LPL No. 4) travels to Bolsa Grande (13-11, Garden Grove No. 3) in the 4A Division.

