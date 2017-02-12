Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:12 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

CIF Girls Basketball Playoffs: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Open on Road

Bishop Diego, Providence get home games; Righetti top seeded in 2A Division

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 12, 2017 | 5:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos hit the road for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section girls basketball playoffs. The pairings were announced Sunday.

Most first-round games are scheduled for Thursday night and the second round is on Saturday.

Santa Barbara (14-12), which finished third in the Channel League, visits Oaks Christian on Thursday in a 1AA Division opener. Oaks Christian (19-8) tied for first in the Marmonte League.

Dos Pueblos (19-6), an at-large team in the 2AA Division after finishing fourth in the Channel League, travels to Bonita (18-8), the No. 2 team from the Palomares League.

Bishop Diego and Providence received first-round home games in their divisions. Bishop (13-11, Frontier League No. 2) hosts Pilibos (19-6, Liberty No. 3) in a 5AA game on Saturday, while Providence plays Thursday against the winner of the wild-card game between Mammoth and Lee Vining in Division 6.

From the North County, three teams are in the 2A Division bracket, led by top-seed Righetti (22-3, Pac 8 champion). The Warriors, who continued to win after their top player, Danita Estorga, went down with a knee injury, received a first-round bye and will play either Rio Mesa or Torrance in a second-round game on Saturday.

Cabrillo (23-2, Los Padres No. 1) also has a bye on Thursday. The Conquistadores host Ayala or Palm Springs on Saturday.

Lompoc (18-5, LPL No. 2) plays a first-round home game against Mission Prep (11-14, Pac 8 No. 3).

In a 4AA opener, St. Joseph (9-16, Pac 8 No. 4) plays at St. Bonaventure (17-10, TVL No. 2). Santa Ynez (13-12, LPL No. 4) travels to Bolsa Grande (13-11, Garden Grove No. 3) in the 4A Division.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 